Less than two weeks after denying they had any role in the Gloria Satterfield settlement, partners at the Murdaugh family law firm — Peters, Murdaugh, Parker, Eltzroth and Detrick (PMPED) — now have a lot of explaining to do after new court documents allege that the Hampton, South Carolina firm participated in the fraudulent scheme to steal millions from Satterfield’s sons.

HAMPTON, SC ・ 3 DAYS AGO