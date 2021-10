Cayuga County 4-H members Payton Youngers, of Scipio Center, and Katie Dristle, of Jordan, competed in an equine knowledge competition Sept. 11 in Cortland. Both were part of the state 4-H champion hippology team coached by Heather Whitten, with Youngers placing first individually and Dristle third. Also joining the team will be member Lauren McCarthy, of Weedsport, who couldn't attend the contest in Cortland because she was showing at the American Miniature Horse Association nationals competition. The girls also competed at the state Horse Bowl contest, where Youngers placed first and Dristle placed fourth.

