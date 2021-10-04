CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
1 killed, 2 hurt in knife fight among Orlando roommates

By Joe Mario Pedersen, Orlando Sentinel
 10 days ago
A man died, and two others were injured Sunday night following a knife fight among three roommates in an Orlando home, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

The fight occurred at around 9:26 p.m. on the 6000 block of Hill road, not far from the Lockhart area, according to OCSO’s Lt. Rob Branch.

The men, all in their 50s, began fighting with each other Sunday night when tensions escalated into a knife fight, Branch said. All three received stab wounds and later went to the hospital.

Two men received non-life-threatening injuries; however, one man was critically injured and later died of his injuries in the hospital, Branch said.

No suspects have been named at this time, Branch said.

This is a developing story, check back here for updates.

