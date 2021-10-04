CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
At Uber and Lyft, Ride-Price Inflation Is Here to Stay

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWant a bargain ride? Hail a taxi. Ride-share pricing might never be quite as accessible as it once was. For U.S. consumers, Uber and Lyft rides have been infamously expensive for most of the pandemic. Ride-hailing companies have attributed much of the added cost to a driver shortage, which they recently made a big and expensive push to solve. But even as driver supply has improved, prices aren’t yet back to pre-pandemic levels. They might not get there.

