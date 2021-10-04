At Uber and Lyft, Ride-Price Inflation Is Here to Stay

Grab started as a taxi-booking app called MyTeksi, founded in Malaysia in 2012. By 2017, Grab became the top ride-sharing app in Southeast Asia with over 100 million downloads worldwide and a valuation of over $11 billion. This article will explore how they did it and what you can learn from their success story. In November 2016, they became Southeast Asia’s first unicorn startup, valued at $11billion. How did they do it? Here are the key takeaways: First, a business must focus on its people and not just its profit. Second, you need happy customers and happy employees. Third, the more loyal your users become, the better off your company will be.

CELL PHONES ・ 4 DAYS AGO