CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seneca Falls, NY

Democratic race for Governor of New York starts to take shape

FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a9RxP_0cGQbCY200

The race for governor and what it may look like for Democrats is finally beginning to take shape.

Last week, Jumaane Williams announced his creation of an exploratory committee, Attorney General Letitia James responded to criticism from different sides on her investigation into former Governor Andrew Cuomo, and Democratic Committee Chairman Jay Jacobs pushed other possible candidates to give Governor Kathy Hochul breathing room.

Recent polls have shown that voters aren’t paying a lot of attention to the race right now, with answers showing many don’t have an opinion or don’t know enough about candidates to form an opinion on them.

What normally draws voters in to vote in June when candidates are selected, and in November when the election for governor is held, are national issues, not state issues.

Former Governor Andrew Cuomo was able to secure his re-election in 2018 when using the race as a tool against former President Donald Trump.

Governor Gavin Newsom of California beat a recall challenge by using national issues.

Big issues right now that will be most likely to sway voters include climate change, the pandemic, and abortion rights.

A lot can change in a year though, and there are many different angles potential candidates can use over that time period.

On Sunday, Hochul attended a march in Seneca Falls in support of reproductive rights.

James has announced the launch of her “HealNY” tour that will deliver funding to local communities that have been impacted by opioid addiction, another national issue, but one that deeply touches many communities across the state.

Want the latest headlines in your inbox each morning? Click here to sign up for our Morning Edition newsletter to get caught up in 60 seconds. You can also download the FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad)

Comments / 14

Related
The Hill

Appeals court temporarily reinstates Texas abortion law

A U.S. court of appeals temporarily reinstated Texas's six-week abortion law, issuing an administrative stay of a preliminary injunction granted to the Biden administration earlier this week by a federal judge that blocked the controversial law's implementation. "It is ordered that Appellant’s emergency motion to stay the preliminary injunction pending...
TEXAS STATE
The Associated Press

Media groups welcome 2021 Nobel Peace Prize for journalists

Journalists, human rights groups and other activists enthusiastically welcomed the awarding of this year’s Nobel Peace Prize to two reporters at a time when media around the world face new pressures and crackdowns from the authorities. Friday’s announcement awarding the peace prize to Maria Ressa of the Philippines and Dmitry...
ADVOCACY
Reuters

Suicide bomber kills scores in Afghan mosque attack

KABUL, Oct 8 (Reuters) - A suicide bomber attacked a mosque in Afghanistan's northeastern Kunduz province on Friday, killing scores of worshippers in the country's third attack this week on a religious institution. Islamic State claimed responsibility for an attack that state-run Bakhtar news agency said had killed 46 people...
MIDDLE EAST
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Seneca Falls, NY
Government
State
California State
State
New York State
City
Seneca Falls, NY
CNN

Southern California business owners frustrated as oil spill forces them to close shop

(CNN) — Jaz Kaner has never experienced an oil spill that closed beaches and waterways in Southern California. The lifelong surfer and owner of Banzai Surf Company in Huntington Beach told CNN he voluntarily closed his business after thousands of gallons of crude oil spewed into the Pacific Ocean late last week. The spill has shuttered several beaches and threatened wildlife.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

Department of Justice declines to charge officer who shot Jacob Blake

The Department of Justice announced Friday that it will not pursue federal criminal civil rights charges over the shooting of Jacob Blake, a 30-year-old Black man who was shot in the back multiple times by a police officer in Wisconsin in August 2020. The department said there is not enough evidence to prove that the officer who shot Blake "willfully" violated his civil rights, which is the required standard for pressing charges.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Hill

Trump Hotel lost more than $70M during presidency, say documents

The Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C., lost tens of millions of dollars in the four years that Donald Trump was president, even as he was claiming big profits on the operation, according to documents unveiled Friday by Democrats on the House Oversight and Reform Committee. The lavish hotel, which...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
Person
Letitia James
Person
Andrew Cuomo
Person
Jumaane Williams
Person
Gavin Newsom
Person
Donald Trump
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy