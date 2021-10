Police car is photographed in Norfolk, Va., on Wednesday, February 10, 2021. Kristen Zeis/The Virginian-Pilot

One person died in a single-vehicle crash in Norfolk’s Ocean View neighborhood Sunday night.

The crash happened in the 9700 block of Chesapeake Blvd., Norfolk police say.

Officers were called to the scene around 9:30 p.m. The driver, who was the only person in the car, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Dispatchers say the road was reopened to traffic at 5:47 a.m. Monday.

