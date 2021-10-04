CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rochester, NY

Court begins Monday for Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren

FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g1g1V_0cGQaCaF00

Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren will have her first day in court on Monday.

Her charges include two felony counts related to the mishandling of campaign finances in 2017 during the Rochester mayoral election.

The trial begins at 9:30 a.m. at the Monroe Supreme & County Courthouse.

Albert Jones Jr. and Rosiland Brooks Harris were also charges with violating election laws.

If they’re convicted, each of them could face one and one third to four years in state prison.

They may also face probation and restitution, with no jail time.

Want the latest headlines in your inbox each morning? Click here to sign up for our Morning Edition newsletter to get caught up in 60 seconds. You can also download the FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FingerLakes1.com

Pfizer Booster clinic in Geneva Oct. 23

A booster clinic will be held at Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church, 70 Clark Street in Geneva. The clinic will take place on Oct. 23 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. To see the updated eligibility list click here. Want the latest headlines in your inbox each morning? Click here...
GENEVA, NY
FingerLakes1.com

States join together to fight back against gun violence

Governor Kathy Hochul met with the governors of Connecticut, New Jersey and Pennsylvania during a virtual press conference. They announced that they would be sharing gun data connected to criminal activity. There has been quite and increase in gun violence during the pandemic. Now all four states will share crime...
POLITICS
FingerLakes1.com

Despite the law banning abortion being blocked in Texas, providers are still fearful to provide services

Some abortion services have resumed following the blocking of a law making them illegal in Texas. Many clinics called people on waiting lists that had been created if the law happened to be blocked, and appointments are being scheduled. While their work continues, clinics worry that the law will be put back into place with an appeal very soon.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rochester, NY
Government
City
Rochester, NY
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy