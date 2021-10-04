Court begins Monday for Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren

Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren will have her first day in court on Monday.

Her charges include two felony counts related to the mishandling of campaign finances in 2017 during the Rochester mayoral election.

The trial begins at 9:30 a.m. at the Monroe Supreme & County Courthouse.

Albert Jones Jr. and Rosiland Brooks Harris were also charges with violating election laws.

If they’re convicted, each of them could face one and one third to four years in state prison.

They may also face probation and restitution, with no jail time.

