LUCERNE VALLEY (CBSLA) – Family members held a vigil outside of the California Highway Patrol’s Victorville office to demand justice for four young girls, two of whom were in wheelchairs, that were struck on June 5 when they were walking on the side of Camp Rock Road, north of Rabbit Springs Road. Three of the girls were pronounced deceased on the scene by San Bernardino County Fire Department personnel. They were identified as 11-year-old Willow Sanchez, 12-year-old Daytona Bronas, and 13-year-old Sandra Mizer. Left to right, Willow Sanchez, 11; Sandra Mizer, 13; Daytona Bronas, 12. (Source: Lucerne Valley Unified School District) The fourth...

LUCERNE VALLEY, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO