NFL

‘Not many people who can beat us’: Former Browns player breaks down Cleveland’s win in Minnesota

Cleveland News - Fox 8
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Browns defense is just getting started. Former Cleveland Browns running back Greg Pruitt says there is much more to come from the team’s defensive stars. In Sunday’s game at Minnesota, the Browns defense stifled the offense, resulting in the Vikings’ worst offensive output of the...

