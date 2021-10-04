The Planner: Your weekly calendar for business events

Stay connected to professionals, industry leaders and the business community through online and in-person networking, workshops, conferences and more, in Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties. Note: Inquire ahead of attending in-person, on-site events, as some organizations and hosts continue to require various physical distancing and vaccine protocols due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Oct. 5

Divas in the Trucking Industry , 9:30-10:30 a.m. via Zoom. Hosted by the Florida Women’s Business Center. 561-265-3790. flwbc.org/business-events . Free.

Oct. 6

Wednesday Morning Meetings , 8:30-9:30 a.m. via Zoom. Hosted by the Florida Women’s Business Center to allow discussions between owners seeking ideas and guidance. 561-265-3790. flwbc.org/business-events . Free.

Oct. 7

2022 Hospitality Industry Forecast , noon-1:30 p.m., InterContinental at Doral Miami, 2505 NW 87 Ave., Doral. Exposure & Award Luncheon hosted by the Miami-Dade Gay & Lesbian Chamber of Commerce. Moderated panel discussion and presentation. Business Expo 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. $45+. RSVP at gaybizmiami.com . bit.ly/3CWxAOn

Educational Webinars for Real Estate Professionals, 2-3 p.m. My State MLS webinars for real estate professionals looking to grow their career. 954-723-9350. mystatemls.com/webinar_schedule/ . Free.

Trial School’s The Top Shelf, A Legal Literary Book Club , 6-7:30 p.m. via Zoom. For attorneys. Register by email to jju@kulaw.com . Free.

Oct. 8

Oakland Park/Wilton Manors/Uptown Council Luncheon , 11:30 a.m.-1:15 p.m., Hughs Catering, 4351 NE 12th Terrace, Oakland Park. State of the City featured speakers: City of Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis; City of Wilton Manors Mayor Scott Newton; City of Oakland Park Mayor Jane Bolin; and City of Deerfield Beach Mayor Bill Ganz. bit.ly/3okpuea

Oct. 13

Culinary Incubator Program , 6:30-8:30 p.m. Workshops offer guidance for new and upcoming entrepreneurs starting their own culinary business. Virtual, Pompano Beach. 954-706-3565. aroundthedinnertablellc.com/culinary-business-workshop . Free.

Oct. 14

Virtual Condominium & HOA Board Certification Class , 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. This free interactive DBPR-approved Board Certification Class, led by a Board Certified Partner at Eisinger Law. Virtual, Hollywood. 954-894-8000. bit.ly/3ol6yfq Free.

BRIC Monthly Meeting , 6:30-9 p.m. Doubletree Hilton, 100 Fairway Drive, Deerfield Beach. Boca Real Estate Investment Club hosts Gualter Amarelo and Frank McKinney. bocarealestateclub.com/events/ .

Oct. 19

Job Fair , 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Riviera Beach Marina Village Event Center, 190 E. 13th St., Riviera Beach. The City of Riviera Beach, Riviera Beach Community Redevelopment Agency, Palm Beach County, Career Source Palm Beach County, and Palm Beach County Community hosts a variety of employers and employment opportunities. 561-355-4781 or email jboisver@pbcgov.org .

Ghost Light Society Networking Happy Hour , 5:30-7:30 p.m., The Den Kitchen & Bar, 201 SW Second St., Fort Lauderdale. Broward Center’s networking opportunity to support the performing arts. visit ghostlightsociety.org or email ghostlight@browardcenter.org .

Oct. 20

Black Dresses & Blueprints , 6 p.m. Broward Center for the Performing Arts, Mary N. Porter Riverview Ballroom, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale. Event will recognize women who are leaders in and have made an impact in the construction industry and their community. Hosted by Rebuilding Together Broward County , a nonprofit that brings volunteers and communities together to improve the homes and lives of low-income homeowners. visit rebuildingtogetherbroward.org/BDBP or contact Robin Martin at robin@rebuildingtogetherbroward.org or 954-756-4422.

Oct. 28

Hotel Investment Forum, 11 a.m., Hilton Miami Airport Hotel, 5101 Blue Lagoon Drive, Miami. Fifth annual event features workshops and panel discussion. Speakers will provide information on how to navigate the market, techniques for maximizing profits, take-aways and solutions. Speakers include John Chang, national director-research and advisory services, Marcus & Millichap; Rob Mentnech, regional director SE U.S./Caribbean, Best Western International; Joseph Pack, founder and managing partner, Pack Law; and more. 786-522-7023.

Nov. 4

South Florida Independent Retailer Awards , 8 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Signature Grand, 6900 W. State Road 84, Davie. Activities include Live Voting for the next retail award recipient, and peer-to-peer networking with retailers and landlords. Visit tsfira.com/ Email nfo@tsfira.com Call 954-615-0615.

Nov. 9

AERO Small Business Expo — Broward , 3-6:30 p.m., Alvin Sherman Library, Research, and Information Technology Center, 3100 Ray Ferrero Junior Blvd., Fort Lauderdale. Alliance of Entrepreneur Resource Organizations, based in South Florida, is a coalition of public agencies and community nonprofit organizations united to provide current and new businesses with resources to aid in their success. bit.ly/3i5nanL

Nov. 17

Florida International Trade and Cultural Expo , 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Engage high-level government leaders, international trade experts, and delegations from around the world. Broward County Convention Center, 1950 Eisenhower Blvd., Fort Lauderdale. 954-357-6400. broward.org/EconDev/conferences/Pages/FITCE.aspx . Free.

Nov. 19

State of the Region annual awards , 11:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m., Signature Grand, 6900 W. State Road 84, David. Hosted by the Broward Metropolitan Planning Organization. BrowardMPO.org

Deadlines

Oct. 8

Florida Bar call for nominations for annual pro bono service awards , due by Oct. 8. The awards program acknowledges pro bono work performed to help children, victims of human trafficking, the elderly, refugees, the poor and others who wouldn’t be able to afford legal assistance. Submit nominations at floridabar.org/public/probono/serviceawards/ by 5 p.m. Oct. 8.

Oct. 22

Florida Bar Vacancies: People interested in applying for the following vacancies: Florida Rural Legal Services: One attorney to serve a three-year term; Florida Realtor-Attorney Joint Committee: Six lawyers, one from each state appellate district. Call Bar headquarters at 850- 561-5757, to obtain the application form or visit bit.ly/3zG2sBz . Applications must be received by close of business Oct. 22.

