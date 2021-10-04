People on the Move: Career changes in education, construction, hospitality and more

Education

Broward Education Foundation, directly supporting Broward County Public Schools, announced that Kathy Salerno and Alex Price were elected to the nonprofit’s board of directors. Salerno is the director of community affairs for Broward Health. Price is national director of community investment for Office Depot.

Community

YWCA South Florida announced its 2021-2022 board of directors and board members. Kelly-Ann Cartwright , partner, at Holland & Knight, was elected as board chair for the second consecutive year. Other officers are: Vice-Chair: Adriene McCoy , corporate vice president and chief human resources officer at Baptist Health South Florida; Treasurer: Stacy-Ann Walker , senior manager of financial compliance at UKG; and Secretary: Lisa Shim , executive vice president, head of consumer and small business banking at BankUnited. The 2021-2022 board members are Glenn Davis , senior adviser and director of risk management at Kaufman Rossin; Dionne Polite , director of state operations at Florida at AARP; Rosy Lopez , chief executive officer of Rosy Strategies Inc.; Stephanie Smith, senior director, government relations at Anthem Inc.; Dexter A. Bridgeman , chief executive officer and founder of MIA Media Group; Mayela Rojas Sanchez , co-founder and executive vice president of Media Vista Group LLC; Laura Monsalvatge , assistant teaching professor at Florida International University; Jason Jenkins , senior vice president of communications and community affairs at the Miami Dolphins; Monica Richardson , executive editor and McClatchy Florida Regional Editor at Miami Herald; and Vania Laguerre , senior vice president, market executive at Bank of America.

The board of directors of HomeSafe, a local nonprofit with a mission to help South Florida victims of child abuse and domestic violence, elected Hillary Dobbs to the board. Dobbs is an associate private banker and assistant vice president at Malvern Federal Savings Bank on Worth Avenue in Palm Beach.

Construction

Industrial and commercial construction company Excel Construction of Florida announced the appointment of Jeffrey D. Leonelli and John D. Smith as construction superintendents.

Hospitality

Concord Hospitality Enterprises announced the appointment of Ryan Shafi as director of operations, and Irma Salinas as food and beverage manager, for AC Hotel Miami Dadeland .

Cultural

Broward Performing Arts Foundation announced four new board members: Jodi Peck , arts leader and philanthropist; Bobby Schroeter , senior vice president and chief marketing officer of Spirit Airlines; Eric Vainder , senior market executive for Broward County at Northern Trust; and Deborah Wendt , founder and director of Stress Yoga LLC.

Medical

Matthew Goldman , MD, is a practicing family medicine physician at Cleveland Clinic Florida Coral Springs. Prior to joining Cleveland Clinic in Florida, Goldman was a family medicine physician at Cleveland Clinic Medicine Institute in Cleveland, Ohio.

Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center announced the appointment of Darrin Cook to associate administrator at the hospital.

Law

Monica Lopez-Rodriguez , former director of Capital Markets for Royal Caribbean Group, joined Greenberg Traurig as of counsel.

Kelley Kronenberg announced the addition of attorneys Rachel Gibert in Fort Lauderdale and Ashley Moore in West Palm Beach, as associates.

Tenzer Arrieta PLLC, of Miami, announced that Karl Klein was appointed chair of The Florida Bar’s Mental Health & Wellness of Florida Attorneys committee for the 2021-22 term. Klein has been a member of the committee since 2019 and previously served as vice chair.

Finance

Locality Bank IO, a digital-first community bank, announced the appointments of Michael Lundy as senior vice president and director of loan operations; Cindy Sheppard as senior vice president and chief risk officer; and George Edward Bishop as SBA director.

Email promotions, appointments, new hires to peopleonthemove@sunsentinel.com Contact ckent@sunsentinel.com , 954-356-4662, or Twitter @mindingyourbiz