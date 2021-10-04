Stuck in Limbo—How This Sci-Fi Series Took Eight Years to Make

Just to showcase a little more of what the guys at Black Rifle Coffee Company get up to from time to time, Special Operations Forces vs. Sci-Fi is one of the many videos they’ve made, and yes, that is the predator. But it’s easy to think that if any permission was needed for the likeness rights that the guys went ahead and got it. But starting out with none other than Mat Best as he’s dropped off in the middle of nowhere apparently is great since not too long into the clip he gets attacked by zombies, only to realize after running a bit that they’re the ‘slow zombies‘…go figure. That allows him to catch up with his buddies who are waiting in the nearby woods, and who are fully ready to light up the group of zombies using superior firepower and even a remote-controlled car with a handy explosive attached to it. Once the zombies are taken care of it would appear that all is well and it’s time to call it in and get an exfil, but unbeknownst to the guys, the commander back at the base tells his lovely aide to ‘send it in’.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 8 DAYS AGO