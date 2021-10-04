CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metroid Dread's File Size Is Smaller Than First Thought

By Ryan Craddock
Nintendo Life
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article's initial file size, and it's actually considerably smaller than was initially expected. Immediately after the game's reveal during this year's E3, Nintendo's website listed Metroid Dread for pre-order, indicating that its eventual file size would be 6.9GB. Now, as spotted by Nintendo Everything, that figure has changed to just 4.1GB in the US – a decrease in size of around 40%. Incidentally, the file size is a slightly larger 4.2GB in Europe.

www.nintendolife.com

#Nintendo Nes#Nintendo Games#My Nintendo#File Size#Nintendo Everything#Super Mario 3d#Japanese#German#Italian#Spanish#Korean#Dutch#Russian#Chinese#Sikthvash#Aaa
Nintendo Life

Here's A "First Look" Inside Metroid Dread's Nintendo Switch Game Case

Is upon us and to fill in time until its arrival, we present you with what's being described as a "first look" inside the game's retail case for the US market. As you can see, the case itself is quite empty (as most Nintendo game cases are nowadays), but there is some lovely artwork on display - showing off a wireframe version of Samus.
RETAIL
pockettactics.com

Metroid Dread preview – A fantastic fusion of Metroid new and old

It feels completely surreal to finally be holding the sequel to Metroid Fusion in my hands. Not only that, but the title card even pops up with two words I’ve heard for over a decade but long considered forgotten, Metroid Dread. To say this feels like the culmination of a long story is an understatement. Metroid Dread somehow embodies the lasting legacy of the Metroid franchise, but also has the weight of countless incredible games behind it. Can it truly live up to the excellence of past titles? And will this story be able to do justice to the 35 years of history it has to finish? Well… I have some good news.
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

Metroid Dread on Switch OLED shows the new hardware's potential

While Mario and The Legend of Zelda are Nintendo's most beloved franchises, another well-loved but seldom seen property is the Metroid series. Starting in 1987, the original Metroid popularized the open-ended side-scrolling shooter formula that we've seen with games like Castlevania and Hollow Knight. After a long break, Metroid is finally making a long overdue comeback. The upcoming Metroid Dread is deeply in tune with its old-school roots, while still adding some modern twists, and it'll be launching alongside the Nintendo Switch OLED on Oct. 8.
VIDEO GAMES
