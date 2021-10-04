CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
SNAP benefits to see slight increase

By For the Daily Gate City
Daily Gate City
 4 days ago

Iowans receiving benefits from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) should be aware of some key changes to the program beginning in October. Nearly all SNAP beneficiaries will see a modest increase in benefits this month to account for a recent federal government review of the SNAP program that considers, among many factors, the increasing cost of eating a healthy diet and the changing eating habits of Americans.

