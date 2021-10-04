SNAP benefits to see slight increase

SNAP, or Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, is boosting benefits for families throughout the country beginning October 1. In a recently published article in WRDW, SNAP payments typically rise by 1% each year but beginning Friday, October 1, and they will increase by 15 percent or approximately $35 per month per household. The Thrifty Food Plan, which is used to calculate SNAP payments, has been reevaluated by the United States Department of Agriculture. The money was raised by looking at four main categories: current food costs, what Americans usually consume, dietary advice, and the nutrients in those foods.

BUSINESS ・ 8 DAYS AGO