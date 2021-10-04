CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Factbox: IMF, World Bank plagued by leadership upsets, scandals

By David Lawder
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

WASHINGTON, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Investigations into the roles of now-IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva and former World Bank president Jim Yong Kim in altering World Bank data to favor China are the latest in a series of leadership controversies at the two institutions.

The International Monetary Fund's executive board is reviewing an external World Bank investigation report that said both Georgieva, during her time as World Bank CEO, and Kim, through subordinates, applied "undue pressure" for data changes to boost China's rankings score in the bank's "Doing Business" report on countries' business climates. read more

The scandal could do lasting damage to the two organizations' reputations on the world stage.

Georgieva has denied the allegations

. Kim has not responded to requests for comment on the matter.

Here are some of the controversies involving IMF and World Bank leaders in the past 15 years.

CHRISTINE LAGARDE, IMF

Lagarde, who served as the IMF's leader from 2011 through mid-2019, faced negligence charges in France stemming from a state payout made while she served as France's finance minister in 2008.

Lagarde was convicted in December 2016 by a French court of negligence and a misuse of public funds for her failure to contest a 400 million-euro arbitration payout to tycoon Bernard Tapie, a supporter of France's then-president Nicolas Sarkozy. But the verdict came with no fine or jail term for Lagarde.

Hours after the ruling, the IMF's executive board reaffirmed its full confidence in Lagarde's ability to lead the crisis lender.

JIM YONG KIM, WORLD BANK

Kim abruptly resigned as World Bank president in January 2019, more than three years before the end of his term, ending a tumultuous tenure that included a doubling of the bank's lending capacity with a $13 billion capital increase.

Kim left staff fuming over budget and job cuts, a $94,000 bonus for the executive who engineered them, and efforts to reorganize the bank away from its traditional country-focused management.

Kim had persuaded the Obama administration to nominate him in 2016 for a second five-year term -- a year early -- partly to block the potential for Donald Trump to choose a World Bank president should he win the U.S. presidential election that year.

The bank's staff association had urged the bank's board in a letter to conduct an open competition, including non-Americans, and said the tradition of "backroom deals" resulting in American male World Bank chiefs must change.

A month after announcing that the World Bank would double its investments to fight climate change in the five years from 2019, Kim shocked the development world by quitting the bank and joining Global Infrastructure Partners, a private-sector firm investing in projects in both developing and wealthy countries.

The former Dartmouth College president told staff he would be able to have a greater impact fighting climate change in the "unexpected" private-sector opportunity than at the World Bank.

DOMINIQUE STRAUSS-KAHN, IMF

Strauss-Kahn was arrested in May 2011 on charges that he sexually assaulted a maid in his New York hotel suite, with police pulling him off a Paris-bound jetliner at John F. Kennedy Airport.

He resigned from the IMF four days later from a Rikers Island jail cell, a decision that sources said was made without pressure from the Fund.

Strauss-Kahn denied the charges, which were dropped three months later, but the episode shattered his career and derailed his political ambitions in France, where he was once considered a top contender for president.

He settled for an undisclosed sum a civil lawsuit filed by the maid who had accused him of trying to rape her.

His departure led to the selection of Lagarde as the first woman to lead the IMF but India, Brazil, Mexico and other emerging market nations challenged the tradition of appointing a European IMF chief by backing candidates from developing countries.

Strauss-Kahn had earlier faced IMF staff complaints of harassment, favoritism and abuse of power over a consensual affair he had with an IMF staff economist in January 2008, two months after joining the Fund. An IMF board inquiry had cleared him without disciplinary action, but the board called the incident a "serious error of judgment."

PAUL WOLFOWITZ, WORLD BANK

Wolfowitz, an architect of former U.S. president George W. Bush's war in Iraq as deputy defense secretary, was a controversial choice to head the poverty-fighting World Bank in June 2005.

Controversy erupted among World Bank staff over his role in granting a promotion and pay rise for his companion, Shaha Riza, a Middle East expert, who was given an external assignment at the U.S. State Department in September 2005.

A World Bank panel in 2007 found Wolfowitz violated several staff rules, including granting an excessive pay increase beyond bank norms. Wolfowitz argued that he followed the advice of the World Bank board's ethics committee in arranging Riza's transfer, and retained the backing of the U.S. Treasury secretary at the time, Henry Paulson.

But a majority of countries on the bank's board sought to oust him and he resigned his position on June 30, saying: "The poorest people in the world ... deserve the very best we can deliver."

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
devex.com

5 things to watch at the World Bank-IMF annual meetings

Starting Monday, the World Bank and International Monetary Fund are holding their annual meetings — under the shadow of a scandal around the bank’s Doing Business publication, which has embroiled IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva and threatens the credibility of both institutions. The timing of the crisis — with IMF’s board...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Factbox-Revolving door: Turkey's last four central bank chiefs

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan is losing confidence in Sahap Kavcioglu, his latest appointment as central bank governor, and the two have communicated little in recent weeks, three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters. Erdogan sacked Kavcioglu’s predecessor less than seven months ago, and also fired two...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Ireland buckles to pressure, joins global corporate tax deal

Ireland has agreed to join an international agreement establishing a minimum corporate tax of 15% around the world, ditching the low-tax policy that has led companies like Google and Facebook to base their European operations in the country.The Irish government, which initially rejected the agreement, said Thursday it had decided to join the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development’s global minimum tax accord after compromises that would protect the country’s economic interests. Ireland's 12.5% corporate tax rate has been a cornerstone of the country's economic policy since 2003.The announcement came before a meeting Friday where representatives of 140 countries...
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Independent

IMF board says needs more time to weigh data-rigging details

The International Monetary Fund says it needs more time to weigh its response to a law firm's findings that the agency’s managing director was involved in data-rigging at the World Bank when she was a top official there.The fund's executive board met Friday to consider the results of an investigation that found that in 2018, World Bank employees were pressured to alter data affecting its business-climate rankings of China and other nations. At the time, current IMF head Kristalina Georgieva was a top official at the World Bank.The allegations of data-rigging come from a review conducted by the WilmerHale law firm that found Georgieva pressured the bank’s economists to improve China’s ranking at a time when she and other bank officials were attempting to persuade China to support a boost in the World Bank’s funding resources.Georgieva has denied any wrongdoing amid calls that she should resign from her position at the IMF. The Washington-based IMF's board issued a short statement Friday saying that it had agreed to "request more clarifying details with a view to very soon concluding its consideration of the matter.”
WORLD
AFP

OECD hails 'major victory' as global tax holdouts join reform

A global push to enact a minimum international tax on big corporations moved closer to reality on Friday as one of the last holdouts, Hungary, agreed to join a reform that now counts 136 countries. The OECD-brokered deal, which sets a global tax of 15 percent, is aimed at stopping international corporations from slashing tax bills by registering in nations with low rates. "Today's agreement will make our international tax arrangements fairer and work better," said OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann. "This is a major victory for effective and balanced multilateralism." Hungary's announcement came a day after another key opponent, Ireland -- whose low tax rate has attracted the likes of Apple and Google -- relented and agreed to join the global effort.
WORLD
AFP

Chinese central bank boss vows to further fintech crackdown

China will strengthen supervision of the online payments industry and continue its anti-monopoly crackdown, the governor of the central bank said, indicating Beijing will press ahead with a regulatory crackdown on the country's technology giants. Authorities have for about a year targeted a range of homegrown tech behemoths, including e-commerce titan Alibaba and food delivery giant Meituan, for alleged monopolistic practices and aggressive harvesting of consumer data. The drive is part of a wider policy by the government to tighten its grip on the world's number two economy, including targeting private education, property and casinos. "We will continue to cooperate with anti-monopoly authorities to curb monopolies and actively deal with algorithm discrimination and other new forms of anti-competition behaviours," People's Bank of China governor Yi Gang said Thursday in a keynote speech at a Bank for International Settlements conference on regulating the sector.
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bernard Tapie
Person
Christine Lagarde
Person
Kristalina Georgieva
Person
Paul Wolfowitz
Person
Nicolas Sarkozy
Gazette

IMF chief Georgieva's lawyer claims data probe violated World Bank staff rules

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Lawyers who investigated World Bank data-rigging allegations against IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva violated World Bank staff rules by failing to notify her that she was a subject of the probe and by not allowing her to respond to its findings, Georgieva's attorney said. In a letter...
WORLD
The Independent

IMF chief facing data-rigging allegations defends actions

The head of the International Monetary Fund said Thursday that a report alleging she had a role in data-rigging at the World Bank when she was a top official there was not an accurate representation of events. The statement came a day after IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva appeared before the agency's executive board, which is investigating allegations that in 2018 World Bank employees were pressured to alter data affecting its business-climate rankings of China and other nations.The bank's "Doing Business” report ranked countries after evaluating its tax burdens, bureaucratic obstacles, regulatory systems and other business conditions. High rankings...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The World Bank#U S State Department#Doing Business#French#World Bank Kim
The Independent

IMF head meets with board probing data-rigging allegations

The head of the International Monetary Fund met on Wednesday with her agency's executive board, which is conducting an investigation into alleged data-rigging at the World Bank the sister global lender where she was formerly was a top executive.The IMF is investigating allegations that in 2018 World Bank employees were pressured to alter data affecting its business-climate rankings of China and other nations.The IMF board heard from IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva who has denied any wrongdoing in the matter. She served as chief executive officer of the World Bank from January 2017 to September 2019, before...
WORLD
US News and World Report

IMF Chief Georgieva Says She Was Misled by Law Firm on World Bank Probe

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - International Monetary Fund chief Kristalina Georgieva on Wednesday said the law firm WilmerHale mischaracterized her actions while serving as CEO of the World Bank, and assured her that her participation in its investigation was confidential. In a detailed statement to the IMF executive board, a copy of...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
World Bank
Country
China
Country
India
Country
Iraq
Birmingham Star

IMF executive board, director discuss probe into World Bank report on China: Spokesman

Washington [US], October 7 (ANI): The International Monetary Fund (IMF) Executive Board and the organisation's Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva on Wednesday (local time) discussed China-related data-rigging scandal during Georgieva's tenure at the World Bank, IMF spokesperson Gerry Rice said. "The IMF Executive Board met today with IMF Managing Director Kristalina...
WORLD
AFP

IMF board meets with Georgieva amid data manipulation probe

The IMF Executive Board on Wednesday announced it had met with Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva after an investigation found she manipulated data in favor of China while in a senior role at the World Bank. In a brief statement, IMF spokesman Gerry Rice said the board "met today with IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva as part of its ongoing review of the matter raised by WilmerHale's investigation of the World Bank's Doing Business 2018 report."
WORLD
US News and World Report

IMF Says Board Met With WilmerHale Lawyers on World Bank Data Probe

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund's executive board met on Monday with officials from the WilmerHale law firm about its probe of the World Bank’s "Doing Business 2018" report, and will meet soon with IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva, a spokesperson said. The WilmerHale report alleged that Georgieva, as the...
ECONOMY
740thefan.com

Analysis-World Bank, IMF face long-term damage after data rigging scandal

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Regardless of whether IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva was to blame for changes to World Bank data in 2017 that benefited China, the scandal has dented the research reputations of both institutions, former staff, government officials and outside experts say. The damage from the data-rigging scandal that forced...
WORLD
Reuters

Reuters

196K+
Followers
219K+
Post
104M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy