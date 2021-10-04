CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

The Tory ‘emergency fund’ is an admission that universal credit shouldn’t be cut

By The Guardian view
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FGcyp_0cGQXAqk00
Chancellor Rishi Sunak at the Conservative party conference in Manchester.

Working in frontline NHS mental health services during the darkest days of the pandemic, I often encountered people in crisis who did not know where their next meal was coming from. Fortunately during that period, I was able to call on a rapid response from local services and community groups who did everything they could to catch those who fell through the cracks. It made sense that emergency funding was devolved to local authorities to coordinate these efforts.

Frontline services are about to face another wave of demand as a result of the government’s deliberate decision to cut £20 a week from the incomes of the country’s poorest households, just as they are facing a cost-of-living crisis. Ministers’ recent announcement of an emergency £500m fund to support people who are struggling to “afford the essentials” is tantamount to an admission that the universal credit cut will make many people destitute. Rather than taking responsibility for the consequences of ripping £6bn from the social security system, the government is handing local authorities less than 10% of that amount to deal with the impact.

Some 800,000 people could be pulled into poverty as a result of the universal credit cut. The new emergency fund is clearly insufficient to respond to even the initial fallout from this decision, let alone the longer-term inadequacy of universal credit without the £20 uplift. Despite this, the fund is being pitched as a one-off measure to help people ride out the aftershocks of the pandemic. It will be divided between local authorities, who will then be expected to provide “small grants to meet daily needs such as food, clothing, and utilities”. But if people cannot meet these daily needs, a single payment does next to nothing to address their underlying problems.

In my experience, people are only likely to access this sort of scheme if they have someone looking out for them who can tell them it is available, or make a referral on their behalf. Even then, it is demeaning to have to seek emergency support so that you and your family can eat, and it provides little comfort if you know you will continue to struggle afterwards.

Many people who will face hardship this winter are socially isolated and not necessarily in touch with the sort of services that might be able to identify and respond to their needs. Mental health services, local authorities and charities are already extremely stretched, so it is no surprise that people slip under the radar, sometimes with tragic consequences.

The government claims it is asking local authorities to distribute this support because they “know their local areas best and can directly help those who need it most”. While additional funding for local services is welcome, particularly given the neglect they have suffered over the last decade, it will quickly be swallowed up by efforts to fill the void left by the removal of the universal credit uplift.

Local authorities will have to dedicate time and resources to distributing their share of the fund, while staff across a range of local services will be called upon to identify and refer people in need of emergency assistance. At the same time, these services will be responding to increased demand as more people struggle with mental health problems, housing issues and debt.

As a mental health social worker, I want to be able to focus my efforts on supporting people to feel happier, safer and more in control of their lives, not seeking emergency grants so that they can afford to heat their homes and eat. The financial insecurity experienced by many people supported by mental health services is often a significant factor in them becoming and remaining unwell.

The inadequacy of our social security system predates the pandemic. Many of the problems facing the country’s poorest households are not the result of a temporary emergency, and will not be fixed with a one-off bung of funding. We should be building on the £20 universal credit uplift, not scrambling to mitigate the impact of its removal.

Giving people the security of knowing their basic needs will be met would ensure they could focus on trying to build a better life for themselves and their families. In turn, it would mean that frontline workers such as me would be better able to support people to make positive progress in getting on with their lives, rather than just trying to avoid the next crisis.

  • Tom Pollard is a mental health social worker and a policy expert on mental health and social security

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Universal credit: £20 cut diabolical, Rhyl recipients say

A £20 per week cut to universal credit has been branded "diabolical" by those who are set to lose out. The cash was introduced as a top up to help people during the pandemic, but it is being stopped from next week. But in one of the most deprived parts...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Fund#Poverty#Universal Credit#The Universal#Uk#Nhs
The Guardian

The universal credit cut is the end point of years of ‘welfare’ cruelty

Here it comes. This Wednesday, the Department for Work and Pensions will finally end the £20-a-week “uplift” to universal credit introduced in March 2020. The cut will hit different households at different times, but it will formally arrive on the same day that Boris Johnson gives his big Conservative party conference speech in Manchester, which is sure to be full of boosterish talk about “levelling up”, the new global Britain – and, if recent announcements are anything to go by, the supposed prospect of a country that cannot currently feed itself becoming a major player in space exploration. On Earth, by contrast, millions of people’s sudden loss of £86.67 a month will inevitably trigger increases in debt, evictions and quiet, grinding want.
BUSINESS
The Independent

‘Inappropriate’ to stop £20 cut to Universal Credit, says Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson has insisted he will not reverse his plans for a £20-a-week cut in welfare for the poorest families, saying he will not “raise taxes to subsidise low pay”.But the prime minister did not rule out tax rises altogether, telling BBC1’s Andrew Marr Show only that “if I can possibly avoid it, I won’t raise taxes again”.There is unease among Conservative MPs arriving in Manchester for the party’s annual conference that Mr Johnson is now presiding over the highest-taxing administration since the Second World War, with the planned cut to Universal Credit and 1.25 per cent hike in...
ECONOMY
The Conversation UK

Universal credit: what the £20 a week cut will mean for hundreds of thousands of households

After a year and a half, the temporary £20 increase to universal credit introduced during the pandemic is coming to an end. The adequacy of benefits has deteriorated gradually over the past decade. In 2010, the family safety net was worth about two-thirds of the minimum income standard for families with children. Today it is barely half. This £20 cut will be a sharp blow to the 6 million claimants already struggling to get by on low incomes.
INCOME TAX
Sunderland Echo

31,000 in Sunderland hit by Universal Credit cut

The decision to end the £20 a week temporary uplift – introduced as a temporary measure during the coronavirus crisis – will cost each of them about £1,000 a year. Department for Work and Pensions figures show there were 31,032 people claiming the benefit in the city in July – the latest available data and, of those, 63% were not in work.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Social Security
Country
U.K.
Shropshire Star

Johnson defends Universal Credit cut, arguing that firms should pay higher wages

The PM acknowledged that some households were facing a ‘difficult’ time with rising expenses and the imminent welfare cut. Boris Johnson has defended the £20 a week cut to Universal Credit, arguing that the taxpayer should not subsidise low wages through the benefits system. The Prime Minister has set out...
BUSINESS
Shropshire Star

Devolved administrations urge Johnson to abandon Universal Credit cut

The move has been widely condemned by charities and opposition parties. Leaders of the three devolved nations have joined calls for the Westminster Government to drop the planned cut in Universal Credit (UC) payments amid fears of a “cost of living crisis”. The heads of the Scottish, Welsh and Northern...
U.K.
Shropshire Star

Universal Credit recipients ‘pushed beyond limits’ as benefit is cut

One woman said she will now be under pressure to ‘stretch myself thin to find more work’. Recipients of Universal Credit (UC) have described feeling “pushed beyond limits” due to the impact of cuts. A £20-per-week uplift to the benefit that was introduced at the start of the coronavirus pandemic...
PERSONAL FINANCE
BBC

Universal Credit: Charity warns benefit cut will be 'devastating'

A mother who cares for her disabled child has said the Universal Credit reduction has left her "nearly crying". The government has now removed the £20-a-week increase to Universal Credit (UC) that had been brought in to help people during the pandemic. Somerset charities have warned it will have a...
CHARITIES
Shropshire Star

Have the guts to cancel Universal Credit cut, charities urge Government

Boris Johnson said he has the ‘guts’ to reshape society, on the same day that his Government pushes ahead with removing the £20-a-week uplift. Charities have called on the Government to “have the guts” to reverse the Universal Credit cut, after Boris Johnson referred to tackling big societal problems in his party conference speech.
CHARITIES
Shropshire Star

Universal Credit cut ‘will have devastating consequences for mental health’

Removing the £20-a-week uplift will ‘seriously damage’ people’s health, wellbeing and life chances, the British Psychological Society said. The Universal Credit cut will have “devastating consequences” for people’s mental health, a charity has warned. Removing the £20-a-week uplift will “seriously damage” the health, wellbeing and life chances of the most...
MENTAL HEALTH
The Guardian

Keir Starmer: universal credit cut is an attack on the poorest

Boris Johnson has been accused by Keir Starmer of “turning on the poorest” as Britain eases out of the Covid crisis by scrapping the £20 universal credit uplift, which the Labour leader committed to replacing. Backing a call by the footballer Marcus Rashford for the government to abandon plans to...
ECONOMY
BBC

Universal credit reduction: 'There isn't enough to survive'

A woman who lost everything in a house fire says government benefit cuts will be "catastrophic" for people like her who are already struggling to survive. Abi Parker, from Swanage, Dorset, is among the millions who are losing a £20-a-week uplift added to universal credit payments during the pandemic. Ms...
ECONOMY
Grazia

'The Cut To Universal Credit Will Increase Barriers For Women Attempting To Flee Domestic Abuse'

This morning, six million families in the UK woke up to further financial hardship. On Wednesday, the temporary increase in Universal Credit officially came to an end. The £20-a-week increase was brought in to help people on low incomes throughout the Covid 19 pandemic, with charities urging MPs to make the increase permanent given the bleak financial situation many are now in.
SOCIETY
The Independent

Tory benefits minister sings about ‘having time of my life’ hour after universal credit cut comes into force

Work and pensions secretary Therese Coffey was captured singing “I’ve had the time of my life” only an hour after the £20-a-week cut to universal credit came into force.The benefits minister was filmed partying at a Conference Party conference karaoke event around 1am on Wednesday – the day her department began cutting the incomes of millions of households.Labour condemned the timing of Ms Coffey’s revelry – pointing to the lyrics of Bill and McKenna Medley’s 1987 power ballad (I’ve Had) The Time of My Life.Nadia Whittome MP said: “Do you know who aren’t having the time of their lives?...
U.K.
Shropshire Star

Former PM Brown calls on ministers to abandon Universal Credit cut

Gordon Brown said research showed the move would plunge 6.3 million people into fuel poverty. Former prime minister Gordon Brown has issued a fresh appeal to the Government not to go ahead with this week’s £20 a week cut to Universal Credit after publishing new research suggesting more than six million people are facing fuel poverty this winter.
WORLD
The Guardian

The Guardian

27K+
Followers
19K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy