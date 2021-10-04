CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 More Public Hearings Scheduled On Congestion Pricing

By CBSNewYork Team
CBS New York
CBS New York
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BvNa3_0cGQX7Ho00

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Three more hearings take place this week on implementing congestion pricing in New York City.

The meetings will focus on different regions that would be affected by the plan, which could impose a fee on drivers coming into Manhattan’s Central Business District.

Last month, the MTA unveiled the potential charges :

  • $9 to $23 for E-ZPass holders
  • $14 to 35 for drivers without one

Among those fighting the move is New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy , who has threatened to use his influence on the Port Authority as a way to protect Garden State drivers.

This week’s virtual hearings are set for:

  • 6 – 8 p.m. Monday for New Jersey
  • 6 – 8 p.m. Tuesday for northern New York City suburbs
  • 6 – 8 p.m. Wednesday for Manhattan outside the central business district (61st Street and above)

As COVID Vaccine Mandate Takes Effect, Approximately 8,000 DOE Employees Out Of 148,000 Remain Unvaccinated

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City’s mandate requiring all public school employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 took effect Monday. Mayor Bill de Blasio said 95% of full-time workers have received at least one dose of the vaccine. “As of today, all the employees in our 1,600 schools are vaccinated, and that is unprecedented,” said de Blasio, who added he is confident in how the city is handling the mandate. “Ninety-five percent of all full-time DOE employees are vaccinated, 96% of all teachers, 99% of all principals,” de Blasio said. Approximately 8,000 out of all 148,000 DOE employees, 3,000 out of 78,000 teachers...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
