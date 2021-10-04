3 More Public Hearings Scheduled On Congestion Pricing

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Three more hearings take place this week on implementing congestion pricing in New York City.

The meetings will focus on different regions that would be affected by the plan, which could impose a fee on drivers coming into Manhattan’s Central Business District.

Last month, the MTA unveiled the potential charges :

$9 to $23 for E-ZPass holders

$14 to 35 for drivers without one

Among those fighting the move is New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy , who has threatened to use his influence on the Port Authority as a way to protect Garden State drivers.

This week’s virtual hearings are set for: