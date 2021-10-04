CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Opinion: Tom Brady not at his best but still serves Bill Belichick some humble pie

By Cesar Brioso, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – Tom Brady surely deserved to leave Gillette Stadium on Sunday night with a souvenir. It stuck out from the brown satchel that he slung over his shoulder. It was the football that Brady used to set the NFL’s all-time passing record .

"This one’s for me," Brady said of the football, beaming at the thought.

It’s weird. Brady made another type of history by surpassing Drew Brees’ temporary record of 80,358 career yards, a fait accompli moment in the 19-17 Bucs victory that, admit it, was so much more dramatic than you thought it would be.

The fall of the record was such a routine act that they didn’t even stop the game to acknowledge it. Brady called a timeout himself, which allowed enough of a pause for the message to go up on the video board and for the Patriots faithful to give TB12 some of the due they showered on him all night.

It was strange, too, that the mark came during a game in which Brady didn’t even throw for a touchdown. Maybe that’s because Bill Belichick knows him so well. Perhaps it was because the Patriots defense is still stocked with several players – hello, Devin McCourty, hi, Kyle Van Noy – that Brady used to play against in practice. And let’s not forget the Gronk factor. Brady threw for 10 touchdowns during the first three weeks of the season and four were to Gronkowski, but with "Red Zone Robby" not even making the trip because of a rib injury, Brady couldn't find a scoring strike and the Bucs offense sputtered so much after getting into striking range.

Sure, it was a night for strangeness, with Brady returning to his home turf for two decades and nearly getting upstaged by rookie Mac Jones.

More: Brady becomes fourth QB in history to beat all 32 NFL teams

But it was cool, too, that Brady left with that football. It was fitting Brady, 44, set the record in front of the fans who were there for much of his remarkable journey – which includes winning six Super Bowls in a Patriots uniform.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MWjc6_0cGQX4dd00
Tom Brady celebrates as he runs off of the field after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Brian Fluharty, USA TODAY Sports

Yet on Sunday night, the “record” football really seemed like the classic "game ball," which in this case would be for lifetime achievement … and for beating Belichick?

For all that has been discussed, debated and dissected – and intensified over the past week – about the relationship between Brady and Belichick, the optics between the two on Sunday night was all about humility.

Typically, Belichick came off like an ogre (again) in his postgame news conference when someone else asked about Brady after the matter was broached earlier in the session. That’s his sorry schtick. Yet the coach demonstrated respect and, well, humility by visiting with Brady for an extended time in the visitor’s locker room . After exchanging pleasantries briefly on the field after the game, Belichick was in the Bucs locker room for about 20 minutes, according to multiple reports.

Now that’s humbling.

More: Patriots fans still want to know why Tom Brady left

And in 20 years, it’s a good bet they never met there before.

Brady, for his part, seemed eager to move past the narrative that has persisted about friction in their relationship as the most crucial factor that prompted him to bolt from the Patriots as a free agent in 2020, allowing him to win Super Bowl No. 7 in his first season with the Bucs.

"So much is made of our relationship" Brady said during a postgame news conference that was delayed by his visit with Belichick. "You know, as I said earlier this week, from a player's standpoint you just expect the coach to give you everything he's got, and I'm sure as a player that's what he was hoping from me. But nothing is really accurate that I ever see (of the reports). It's all kind of – definitely doesn't come from my personal feelings or beliefs. I got a lot of respect for him as a coach and obviously a lot of respect for this organization and all the different people here that try to make it successful."

Fair enough, but it’s still a bad look for the Patriots that it came to this. The icon is a Buc.

And Belichick’s team, 1-3, is trying to find its footing in this rebuilding after Brady.

On the return visit, that meant experiencing his old stomping grounds as a visitor. Of course, there was a "Brady’s Corner" sign situated next to the tunnel where the visiting team enters, so maybe no visitor has ever been showered with the type of affection that Brady received.

Still, it was a bit surreal to see The Razor from the other side.

"Very tough to come into the environment," Brady said. "I thought the fans did a great job. That little – what do they call that horn, that foghorn or whatever? That thing is loud as can be. You don't think about it much when the defense is on the field. I just happened to be on the field when that thing was going off. It's a great home field advantage."

Yet somehow, like with the help of a running game that’s been suspect all season and with some key plays from the injury-battered Bucs defense, he survived to leave the place as a winner.

Again.

"I tried not to predict what was going to happen and how I would feel," he said. "Had a few emotional moments this week just thinking about the people that have really meant so much to me in my life and that are a part of this community. Just very grateful for an amazing time here. Like I said, my football journey took me somewhere else, but I'm really enjoying that, and great to get a win."

Brady’s reputation among teammates includes his keen ability to compartmentalize issues as a pillar for focus. That had to be put to the test this week.

"You know what this game entailed for him," said Bucs receiver Antonio Brown, who contributed seven catches for 63 yards to the cause. "As soon as the season started, you knew what this would entail."

Brown, who briefly joined Brady during his last season in New England in 2019 before being released due to off-field issues, knows all about the emotion that wrapped with this return.

Someone asked Brown whether he sensed that Brady was more nervous than usual in the days leading up to the game. Brown smiled.

"You know … it’s hard to get into his head," Brown said. "He’s a trooper, man."

It might not have been picture-perfect and it might have been weird. But Brady was still so much in his element again, winning, at the same ol' place.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Opinion: Tom Brady not at his best but still serves Bill Belichick some humble pie

Comments / 1

Related
Audacy

Bill Belichick told us this week exactly why Tom Brady is no longer the Patriots' QB

Sometimes the answer is right before your eyes. Or, in this case, your ears. In the endless comments, analysis and hype this week preparing for Tom Brady’s Sunday night return to New England, leading his Super Bowl champion Buccaneers against his fledgling former Patriots team at Gillette Stadium, there was a truth-shall-set-you-free comment from Bill Belichick that didn’t get nearly enough attention.
NFL
New York Post

Robert Kraft called Bill Belichick the ‘biggest f–king a–hole in my life’

Trouble in paradise, or the grumblings of an annoyed co-worker?. A new book, “It’s Better to Be Feared” by ESPN writer Seth Wickersham, explores the Patriots dynasty through hundreds of sources and interviews that reveal the secretive inner workings of the team from 2001-19. The book suggests the relationship between owner Robert Kraft and head coach Bill Belichick may not be particularly rosy.
NFL
NESN

Mac Jones Reveals What Tom Brady Told Him After Patriots’ Loss To Bucs

FOXBORO, Mass. — After nearly leading the New England Patriots to an unlikely victory Sunday night, Mac Jones met his predecessor, Tom Brady, at midfield. Their interaction was brief, a quick exchange of congratulations and well-wishes. Jones said Brady left him with a simple message. “He just told me to...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Antonio Brown
Person
Drew Brees
New York Post

Tom Brady explains the phone call that changed his life

Tom Brady and wife Gisele Bundchen’s first meeting happened after a blind phone call set up by his friend. In a new interview with WSJ Magazine, Brady was asked about “the one phone call that changed your life” — to which he explained, “My friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ and I ended up calling her and it ended up being the love of my life, so.”
NFL
New York Post

Tom Brady says he can play until 50 then realizes he has a Gisele Bundchen problem

Tom Brady thinks he can play football until age 50 — but his wife Gisele Bundchen might feel differently. In a new installment of Tampa Bay’s “Tommy & Gronky” series, Brady and Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski answer the internet’s most searched questions about them. “Can Tom Brady play until...
NFL
The Spun

Peyton Manning Had Blunt Message For Tom Brady Last Night

Earlier this year, the NFL announced that its loosening up its restrictions regarding jersey numbers. That decision didn’t go over well with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. Brady vented about the NFL’s jersey number rule prior to the Buccaneers’ season opener. He believes it’ll give the defense an unfair...
NFL
nickiswift.com

How Tall Is Tom Brady?

There's no doubt that the arguably intriguing Tom Brady stands out and has made his mark on the world, especially when it comes to the sports scene. As a professional football player who has found a staggering amount of success as a quarterback first with the New England Patriots and then with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he has thrilled fans of the game as a formidable figure on the field.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Souvenir#American Football#Fait Accompli#Bucs#Patriots#Tb12#Red Zone Robby
The Spun

Tom Brady Reacts To What Bill Belichick Said About Him

Earlier this month, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady said he believed he could play until the age of 50. “Can Tom Brady play until he’s 50 years old?” Rob Gronkowski asked. “Wow, that seems to be the really hot question lately. I mean, I don’t find it so difficult....
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Antonio Brown News

On Wednesday morning, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers learned some tough news about wide receiver Antonio Brown. According to multiple reports, the Buccaneers placed the talented wide receiver on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Buccaneers insider Rick Stroud was the first one to break the news. “He’ll need to remain asymptomatic and have...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NESN

How Tom Brady Greeted Robert Kraft Ahead Of First Game Vs. Patriots

Robert Kraft welcomed Tom Brady back to his old stomping grounds with a warm embrace. NBC cameras captured the greeting between the New England Patriots owner and former quarterback after Brady arrived at Gillette Stadium for Sunday night’s Patriots-Tampa Bay Buccaneers matchup. The clip featured only video, no audio, but...
NFL
247Sports

Bruce Arians: Buccaneers coach says it's 'a shame' Dak Prescott had to face Tom Brady

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott grabbed the attention of the country on Thursday night with his performance in a narrow loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While Prescott’s play earned him tons of praise and respect, it was not enough to overcome one major hurdle. Going against Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, it was always going to be an uphill battle, according to Tampa Bay coach Bruce Arians.
NFL
NESN

Here’s How Gisele Bundchen Spent Weekend Ahead Of Patriots-Bucs

Gisele Bundchen mixed football and family during her latest trip to New England. The supermodel wife of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady joined his family Saturday night at Novara Restaurant in Milton, Mass., to celebrate his nephew’s christening, according to The Boston Globe’s Emily Sweeney. Novara manager Lindsey Mills...
MILTON, MA
The Spun

Bill Belichick Has Honest Message For Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski

Bill Belichick had a lot of success working with Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski, but come this weekend, they’ll be squaring off against each other. Brady and Gronkowski are making their much-anticipated return to New England as members of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The drama surrounding their appearance has been heightened by some of the anecdotes in a new book on the Patriots’ dynasty written by ESPN’s Seth Wickersham.
NFL
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

264K+
Followers
36K+
Post
135M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy