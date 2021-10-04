VIDEO: Man robbed at gunpoint by moped-riding duo near Hudson Yards

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) – A man was robbed at gunpoint by two thieves riding a moped near Manhattan's Hudson Yards last week, police said Monday as they released surveillance video of the mugging.

The 22-year-old victim was walking on the sidewalk near W. 33rd Street and Tenth Avenue around 10 p.m. last Thursday when the two suspects rode up next to him, police said.

One of the thieves got off the moped, took out a gun and grabbed the victim’s neck chain before fleeing on the moped, according to police.

The duo was last seen driving southbound on the West Side Highway, police said.

The victim refused medical attention at the scene, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.