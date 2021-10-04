Long Island Woman Rescued By Good Samaritans After Car Crashes Into Tree, Bursts Into Flames

A woman who was trapped in her burning car after it crashed into a tree was rescued by good Samaritans on Long Island.

Becky Boeckmann, age 35, of Bohemia, was driving a 2009 Pontiac G6 eastbound in Islandia on Express Drive South, near Enter Lane, when she lost control of the vehicle and struck a tree at approximately 6:45 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3, Suffolk County Police said.

The vehicle then caught fire, according to police.

The three good Samaritans, including two off-duty members of the Central Islip Fire Department, were passing by and stopped to help Boeckmann, said police.

Eric Leonard pulled her from the vehicle while Kenneth Degan extinguished the fire, according to police. Robyn Frank, who works as a lifeguard, provided medical aid to Boeckmann.

Boeckmann was transported via ambulance to Stony Brook University Hospital in serious condition. No other injuries were reported.

The crash is under investigation.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact Fourth Squad detectives at 631-854-8452.

