Pittsburgh Weather: Rain Chances To Start Week

By Ron Smiley
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EFTBa_0cGQWl4200

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Good morning, I am just going to come right out and say it. This week is an odd one when it comes to the weather.

Why? Well as you look out the window it is going to look very ‘fall-like’ with overcast skies and even periods of rain.

Leaves are already changing on trees and the winds are picking up enough that roads are beginning to have leaves on them.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

It would be easy to assume temperatures are also very ‘fall-like’ and that’s where you’d be wrong.

In fact, while it almost feels like you should be in jeans and a nice flannel shirt, shorts and a t-shirt are really all you need right now.

The average high for this time of the year is 68 degrees with the average morning low at 48 degrees.

I have Pittsburgh hitting 71 today for a high, not too far off from the average high. Model guidance has highs today in the mid 70s though! And it keeps highs in the mid to upper 70s for the work week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TmOlT_0cGQWl4200

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

While I am not as aggressive as model data when it comes to forecast highs, I still have us hitting the mid 70s for a big portion of the work week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r7xKa_0cGQWl4200

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

Low temperatures are a different story with the warm air mass in place. This morning’s low will be in the mid to low 60s.

The average low this time of the year is 48 degrees! We are going to be well above that temperature for most of the week.

In fact, looking at long range data (that is pretty good with tracking the base temperature out through the month) has us in a relatively warm pattern through at least next Thursday.

Looking ahead, the Climate Prediction Center also has listed our region as having a high chance for warmer than average temperatures for the month.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CTOGm_0cGQWl4200

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

In order to see the best fall foliage colors, we need morning lows to dip into the 40’s at night.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LkWry_0cGQWl4200

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

Expect more muted colors if temperatures remain this mild for the next month.

