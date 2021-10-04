CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Castle, PA

Column by Pete Sirianni: What channel is that on, again?

By Pete Sirianni
New Castle News
New Castle News
 4 days ago
Pete Sirianni 

When I go home to my parents’ house for the weekend, it’s only a two-hour drive.

But there’s a lot of differences between Kane, Pa., and New Castle. I was always aware of some of them, like the temperature being about 15 degrees colder and also several fewer pizzerias.

Last weekend, my mom asked me what channel a game was on. I almost told her Channel 11. But at home, in the middle of the woods, I quickly remembered the NBC affiliate on Channel 11 is actually 193 on the dial. Just like Channel 4 is on 807 and Channel 2 is on 10.

Who’s on first and what’s on second is sometimes easier to remember than the channel lineup when I want to watch “Supermarket Sweep.”

I’ve seen on Facebook a meme challenging if you still remember your childhood phone number. I can do one better — can you remember your cable TV lineup from years gone by? In elementary and middle school, the first words out of my mouth every morning to my mom were “Did the Lakers win?” I was never allowed to stay up for the 10:30 p.m. West Coast tip-offs.

Back in those days, ESPN was on 17. It was always a real bummer reading the TV guide section in the weekend newspaper when a game you really wanted to watch was on ESPN2, since we didn’t get that channel yet.

Now that I’m a big boy adult and have my own cable subscription, I get eight HBO channels, which seems excessive. I would have sacrificed a sibling growing up for ESPN2, ironically a channel I still don’t get.

Channel 8 was the local access channel that was plugged in to country radio station uptown. It had a scroll with news, which was often spelled incorrectly, out of date and not local. That channel, as well as the radio station, are both gone. I guess Facebook probably does a better job at spreading news quicker than waiting for it to scroll by while having to listen to Alan Jackson, or the school lunch menu, in the meantime.

For what it’s worth, Channel 18 is now the local channel, but it’s really just where the school district runs its morning announcements and other videos with the new radio station playing music. Fair warning, there’s a polka hour every morning, so plan ahead.

It’s odd the things we can remember from when we were younger. I’ll never forget the dread of having to get out of bed up on a cold, winter morning after finding out Kobe and Shaq lost to Sacramento.

(Pete Sirianni is the managing editor of the New Castle News. Email him at psirianni@ncnewsonline.com.)

New Castle News

New Castle News

New Castle, PA
