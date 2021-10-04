Westminster, Jameson partnership training nurses to fill need

Tricia Ryan said she’s living her dream.

The Westminster College professor is the director of the school’s nursing department, which just graduated its first cohort of 10 students in May.

“Nurses have always been in great demand and are in very high demand today, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic,” Ryan said. “We cannot turn out enough nurses to meet the demand in the world today.”

Ryan got into the administrative side of nursing after she realized her love of teaching. She completed the nursing program at Sharon Regional Health Center’s school of nursing in 1995 and passed her licensing exam and began her career there working in the long-term care, medical-surgical and cardiac nursing fields.

“At Sharon Regional, the light came on,” Ryan said.

She altered the path of her nursing career and obtained her nurse educator credential in 2004 and received a nursing bachelor’s degree in 2004, a master’s degree from Robert Morris University and was hired at Westminster in 2016 as its director of nursing. In 2019, she received a doctorate from Robert Morris in instructional management and leadership.

“I am in nursing but now on a different level,” she said. “I get to impact the profession in a different way. I miss the clinical part, but I love teaching.”

There are currently 87 students in the nursing program, which is now affiliated with UPMC Jameson and the Jameson School of Nursing.

Under the current curriculum, students spend their first year taking general science courses and other requirements at Westminster. The freshman year is dedicated to preparing students to be accepted into the Jameson school and getting students adjusted to the Westminster program curriculum. Their sophomore year, students are exposed to experiential learning opportunities, such as actual nursing courses, labs and clinical placements at UPMC Jameson.

After their third year, nursing students take the NCLEX exam and return to Westminster for addition classes. At this point, they will have an active nursing license and the chance to complete upper-level nursing courses and wrap-up any other courses needed to complete their Westminster requirements.

Of those 10 May graduates, Ryan said two are currently working as emergency room nurses, one is working as an obstetrics nurse, one is working as a critical care nurse, but all are employed as registered nurses in various medical and surgical fields.

In May 2022, Westminster’s nursing class will graduate approximately 24 students, 21 women and three men. She said there are more men pursuing nursing degrees today than in the past.

“There is a demand for more male nurses and for more minority nurses,” Ryan said. “We are looking for more diversity.”

Ryan said the general public knows very little about the day in a life of a registered nurse and that much has changed in her 25 years in the profession.

“The relationship between the doctor and the nurse has changed,” she said, adding nurses have taken on more responsibilities and they must work as a caregiving team. “I want to do all that I can on my level to further improve that relationship.”