Granholm names advisers to influential DOE panel
The Department of Energy today will announce new members of an influential board to serve as key advisers to Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, E&E News has learned. The department will announce that Arun Majumdar, the first director of DOE’s Advanced Research Projects Agency–Energy, will serve as chair of the Secretary of Energy Advisory Board (SEAB). Madelyn Creedon, who previously served as principal deputy administrator of the National Nuclear Security Administration, will serve as vice-chair.www.eenews.net
Comments / 0