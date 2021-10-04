CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Granholm names advisers to influential DOE panel

eenews.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Department of Energy today will announce new members of an influential board to serve as key advisers to Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, E&E News has learned. The department will announce that Arun Majumdar, the first director of DOE’s Advanced Research Projects Agency–Energy, will serve as chair of the Secretary of Energy Advisory Board (SEAB). Madelyn Creedon, who previously served as principal deputy administrator of the National Nuclear Security Administration, will serve as vice-chair.

www.eenews.net

Related
Agriculture Online

Snyder is named EPA ag adviser

Ron Snyder, with a background in traditional and sustainable agriculture, will serve as the EPA’s agriculture adviser, announced administrator Michael Regan on Thursday. Snyder said he would pursue “practical, science-based solutions that protect the environment and ensure a vibrant and productive agricultural system.”. Before joining the EPA, Snyder was president...
AGRICULTURE
eenews.net

EPA power plant rules could be part of bigger initiative

When EPA proposes its power plant rules for carbon dioxide they might be part of a larger package. EPA officials who are crafting the next generation of Clean Air Act climate regulations have signaled publicly and in conversations with outside groups that the agency is preparing a broader “initiative” or “strategy” to address pollution.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Marie Claire

In Conversation: Secretary Jennifer Granholm and Emily Tisch Sussman

Members of Congress and the Senate are continuing to negotiate the contents of President Biden’s Build Back Better Agenda in the form of a $1 trillion infrastructure bill and a $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill. Amid conversations and negotiations, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm sat down with Marie Claire to discuss the importance of passing each bill.
CONGRESS & COURTS
eenews.net

N.J. advances grid plan seen as national model for renewables

New Jersey is weighing a novel approach to developing electric transmission projects that observers say could soon be explored by other states and help drive renewables. New Jersey’s Board of Public Utilities announced Sept. 24 that it had closed a request for proposals from companies seeking to build transmission infrastructure to connect planned new offshore wind farms to the regional power grid. In a unique arrangement with the grid operator for the mid-Atlantic region, the Garden State has agreed to pay for a new transmission network without help from other states and use the power lines to link up a slew of wind projects expected to be built off the Jersey Shore.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
eenews.net

Calif. lawmakers demand offshore drilling ban in spill’s wake

An oil spill that released more than 144,000 gallons of crude along the south California coastline prompted key lawmakers to renew calls to block the state’s shores from any federal oil and gas production. The momentum comes as Democrats look to protect provisions in their budget reconciliation package to enact...
CALIFORNIA STATE
eenews.net

EPA strategic plan touts climate, environmental justice goals

EPA has released a new forward-looking proposal that puts fighting climate change and advancing environmental justice at the center of the agency’s agenda. On Friday, EPA released its draft strategic plan that will help the agency chart its course over the next several years. While emphasizing action on climate and equity, the plan also pays respect to EPA’s history and seeks to build upon it.
Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Energy Secretary Granholm visits ORNL in virtual tour of world-class science facilities

On Sept. 28, U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm joined leadership and top scientists and engineers online at Oak Ridge National Laboratory for a two-hour whirlwind tour. At 14 stops, researchers highlighted the lab’s world-class facilities and projects that enable leading-edge scientific discoveries and innovations that address some of the nation’s most compelling scientific and technical challenges.
OAK RIDGE, TN
Fortune

‘We need business voices to speak up,’ DOE’s Granholm says of Biden’s budget and infrastructure bills

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. As the heat turns up this week on the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill and the $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation plan, U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm says business leaders who believe in the value of sustainability efforts need to speak up in support of both pieces of legislation.
U.S. POLITICS
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Cyber Ninjas CEO refuses to testify at congressional hearing on Arizona ‘audit’

WASHINGTON — When the U.S. House Oversight and Reform Committee holds a hearing Thursday to probe the so-called election “audit” in Arizona, the CEO of the company hired to conduct that controversial review will be absent. Doug Logan, CEO of Cyber Ninjas, was asked to testify but told committee officials ahead of the hearing that […] The post Cyber Ninjas CEO refuses to testify at congressional hearing on Arizona ‘audit’ appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
ARIZONA STATE
eenews.net

Nut shells fuel cement kilns as Calif. imposes climate law

One California cement plant burns tires and pistachio shells in its 2,700-degree kiln. Another feeds plastic and fabric into its rock-melting oven. The cement industry is using unusual fuels to reduce greenhouse gas emissions as lawmakers increasingly target cement makers for their outsize contributions to climate change. The industry faces...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

US legislators probing Puerto Rico power outages demand data

A U.S. House committee on Friday demanded that the company in charge of the transmission and distribution of power in Puerto Rico release key data amid widespread outages in the U.S. territory that have outraged and frustrated many.The Committee on Natural Resources ordered Luma to submit by Oct. 22 information including the number of maintenance workers it employs, the estimated amount of time one generation unit will be inoperable and the compensation packages and titles of employees who earn more than $200,000 a year.The letter comes two days after officials including Luma CEO Wayne Stensby testified at a hearing...
CONGRESS & COURTS
eenews.net

Grid operators: ‘Safety valve’ needed for Dems’ clean energy plan

A group of eastern U.S. power grid operators says a “reliability safety valve” should be considered in any clean energy policy, to give utilities and other suppliers more time to meet wind and solar power goals when required to prevent power disruptions. The recommendation comes in a policy paper issued...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Rapid City Journal

Sanford Lab prepares to be named DOE user facility

As the Sanford Lab prepares a proposal to become formally recognized as a Department of Energy User Facility, scientists from all over the world met virtually to discuss a myriad of future experiments that would maximize the use of the entire underground space and solidify the future of the Lead facility for decades to come.
LEAD, SD

