St. Cloud Police has adjusted over the past year and a half due to COVID-19. St. Cloud Assistant Police Chief Jeff Oxton joined me on WJON. He says adjustments they've made include less person to person contact, when possible, and when they are called to a home asking to have conversations outside in the open air. Oxton says it is important to the St. Cloud Police Department to keep their staff healthy and available to work.

SAINT CLOUD, MN ・ 5 DAYS AGO