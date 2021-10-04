FOR THE RECORD

•Hit-and-run. Michelle L. Tarica, 40, of New Castle was traveling in the right lane of Interstate 376 in Neshannock Township at 2:43 p.m. Friday when another vehicle began to approach the rear of her 2008 Nissan Rogue at a high speed. Tarica attempted to drive onto the shoulder in order to avoid being struck, but the vehicle — described as a bright white SUV or crossover — struck Tarica’s vehicle in the left rear with its right front and continued without stopping. Tarica was not injured.