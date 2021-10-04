CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence County, PA

Two schools get technology grants

New Castle News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrant funding of $383,660 will help ensure students in two Lawrence County school districts don’t fall behind because they lack the tech tools to stay connected. State Rep. Chris Sainato, D-Lawrence, said New Castle Area School District was awarded $273,880 — including $219,880 for technology equipment and $54,000 for internet services – and the Laurel School District was awarded $109,780 — including $104,200 for tech equipment and $5,580 for internet services.

