Two schools get technology grants
Grant funding of $383,660 will help ensure students in two Lawrence County school districts don’t fall behind because they lack the tech tools to stay connected. State Rep. Chris Sainato, D-Lawrence, said New Castle Area School District was awarded $273,880 — including $219,880 for technology equipment and $54,000 for internet services – and the Laurel School District was awarded $109,780 — including $104,200 for tech equipment and $5,580 for internet services.www.ncnewsonline.com
