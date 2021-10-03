CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
I cannot make it to court because it is two hours away. My car has been missing ever since my previous arrest. I am indigent.

I was arrested and was released after 10 days. I have court in the am but I am staying at a friend's who lives two hours away from my court. I tried to get rides but none. My car is missing ever since my previous arrest. I never been able to locate it with my wallet , my belongings, my girlfriend or my dog since my arrest for violation of no contact order. I have nothing. No money no car, no I'd which was in car. I am indigent. I do not know what to do. I am 2 hrs away the only place I can lay my head. I do not want a Fta. Help me it's outta my hands and I'm helpless. I tried to get work but gotta get my id. I have no phone it was in my car which I don't know where it is. I lost it all when the police took me away and just left my everything.

