From A Corner To Crops, Southeast Raleigh Is Bringing Fresh Food To Pantries

But as the initiative remains on the table, folks in the Southeast Raleigh community are continuing to strengthen access to sustainable fresh food for its residents. Originally from Atlanta, Georgia, Truitt moved to Durham, North Carolina, and made it her home. She quickly matriculated from student reporter to Youth mentor and was later named Director of WUNC’s Youth Reporting institute. Truitt has produced radio reports for national broadcast on NPR’s Here & Now, and Oakland Youth Radio. She also currently serves on WUNC Inclusion, Diversity, Equity, and Accountability Committee.