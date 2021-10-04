Laurinburg Exchange

Leach honored with outstanding alumni award

LUMBERTON — A local Public Schools of Robeson County school board member and former NFL player has been awarded East Carolina University’s Outstanding Alumni Award.

The 2020 Outstanding Alumni Award was presented Friday during A Purple and Gold Evening at the Greenville Convention Center. Leach was one of three to be recognized with the award. Recipients of the Young Alumni Achievement Award and Virgil Clark ‘50 Distinguished Service Awards were present and recognized at the event.

The 2020 awards were postponed in the fall of 2020 and spring because of COVID-19 concerns, according to Shawn Moore, director of scholarship and signature programs at ECU.

Leach said he was grateful for the recognition by his alma mater.

***

Robeson pair wins ‘Duo of the Year’ at Josie Music Awards

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — The local music group responsible for regional hits like “Livin’ the Salt Life” and “Man I Miss It” was named Duo of the Year at the seventh annual Josie Music Awards held at the Country Tonite Theatre in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.

Mark McKinney & Co., a band whose members Mark McKinney and Jonathan Locklear hail from Robeson County, was nominated for three 2021 Josie Music Awards that include Musician of the Year for guitarist Locklear, Duo of the Year; and Entertainer of the Year (Duo).

“We were stoked to be nominated. We didn’t go down there with any expectations of winning, but it was incredible to win,” Locklear said.

“You’re always thinking ‘I’m not good enough’ so we went down there just really happy to be nominated,” McKinney said.

***

Two teens are charged in murder case

LUMBERTON — Two teens were charged Thursday with murder in connection with the death of a 20-year-old St. Pauls man in August.

Fredrick D. Hall, 19 and a 16-year-old juvenile, both of Shannon were arrested Thursday by a sheriff’s investigator, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Hall was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center without bond on the murder charge. He was placed under a $500,00 secured bond for the remaining charges, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The juvenile was placed in the Cumberland Regional Juvenile Detention Center.

Both teens are charged with first-degree murder, felony conspiracy and discharging a weapon into occupied/moving vehicle, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The charges are in connection to their alleged involvement in the fatal shooting of Demarko Locklear on Aug. 26.

Sheriff’s investigators are searching for 19-year-old Gary Alford, of Lumber Bridge, who is also charged in the case. Alford is wanted for the same charges as the other teens.

***

Suspect in deadly shooting on the loose

HAMLET — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has obtained warrants for a man wanted in connection to a deadly shooting on Earle Franklin Drive early Saturday morning.

Erik Lewis Short, 30, of Rockingham is wanted for murder and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injuries. Investigators say that he fled the scene at the 300 block of Earle Franklin Drive in a white Dodge Durango SUV, and may also be in a green Ford Crown Victoria.

Names of the victims are being withheld until the families can be notified. One man is dead, while another has been treated and released as of 1 p.m. Saturday.

The Sheriff’s Office is encouraging anyone with information to call 9-1-1 or the Richmond County Crime Stoppers at 910-997-5454. They warn that Short is armed and dangerous and that if anyone locates him they should not approach. Instead, contact law enforcement.

Short is described as a black male standing 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds who has dreadlocks.

From Champion Media report