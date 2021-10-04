CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hernández: Max Muncy injury adds major hurdle to Dodgers' World Series title hopes

By Dylan Hernández
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 4 days ago
Dodgers first baseman Max Muncy leaves the field with team trainer Neil Rampe after colliding with Milwaukee Brewers second baseman Jace Peterson and sustaining an elbow injury in Sunday's win. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

They withstood injury after injury to win 106 games. Defending their World Series championship will require the Dodgers to survive another major one.

When they host the St. Louis Cardinals in the single-game, elimination wild-card round Wednesday, Max Muncy almost certainly won’t be in their lineup.

If the Dodgers win and advance to take on the San Francisco Giants in the divisional round, Muncy isn’t expected there, either.

“I think where we’re at now, it’s unlikely,” manager Dave Roberts said.

Think that sounds bad?

Well, it’s about to get worse: Roberts intimated the Dodgers were likely to be without their leading home-run hitter for the entire postseason.

“I just don’t want to, we don’t want to, close the door on a potential down-the-road postseason appearance,” Roberts said.

So much for that feeling that was in the air this week at Dodger Stadium, that Roberts’ team had somehow entered a new phase of the season that would carry into the playoffs. Instead, the Dodgers learned they would have to deal with more of the same.

A day after Clayton Kershaw was put on the injured list with what the team described as “left forearm discomfort,” Jace Peterson of the Milwaukee Brewers ran through Muncy’s extended left arm at first base in the third inning.

Muncy, who reached for a throw by catcher Will Smith that struck Peterson’s back, went down clutching his arm.

He writhed in pain on the infield dirt. He screamed. He grimaced.

Dodgers first baseman Max Muncy writhes in pain after colliding with Milwaukee Brewers second baseman Jace Peterson in the third inning. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Team trainer Neil Rampe, right, and manager Dave Roberts talk to Max Muncy after the Dodgers first baseman was injured in a collision. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

The Dodgers lost more than the National League West title on this balmy Sunday. They also lost their late-blooming first baseman, whom they picked up from the scrap heap four years ago.

“He’s been a part of some very special things and really contributed in some huge ways for us,” pitcher Walker Buehler said. “He’s a big part of this team and hopefully we can avoid disaster.”

The team was about as vague as could be in its official update on his condition, saying he had “a left elbow injury.” But Roberts later used the word “scary” to describe Muncy’s condition.

The Dodgers have already endured a number of scares.

Mookie Betts was slowed for the majority of the season by a hip pointer. Corey Seager was sidelined for more than two months because of a broken hand. Cody Bellinger went down because of a hairline fracture in his leg early in the season.

Dustin May pitched only five times before he underwent a season-ending elbow operation. Kershaw sat out more than two months because of forearm trouble. In his fourth start after his return Friday, he lasted only 1 2/3 innings.

And now, at the worst possible time, Muncy is unavailable.

The Dodgers will have to do without his 36 home runs and 94 RBIs, both the most on the team. They will have to do without his postseason experience, which includes nine home runs in the last three years.

Muncy smashed a walk-off home run in the Dodgers’ only win in the 2018 World Series, an 18-inning marathon in Game 3. He drove in 14 runs in 16 postseason games last year, including six in the six games of the World Series.

The Dodgers closed the regular season this year by winning 18 of their last 21 games, scoring an average of 5.8 runs over that period. Muncy batted only .208 during that stretch but still contributed five homers and 15 RBIs.

“I think the past week, 10 days, is probably the best our offense has played,” Buehler said.

The sequence on which Muncy was injured started innocently enough, with Peterson hitting a dribbler halfway back toward the mound. Buehler charged the ball, which was picked up by Smith and fired to first base.

Muncy had his left foot on the second-base side of first base. He left arm was extended over the bag to receive Smith’s angled throw. But the ball hit the back of Peterson, who ran through Muncy’s arm.

Muncy spun counterclockwise and went down.

He was on the ground for a few minutes, as Roberts and a trainer watched over him. He received warm applause when he sat up but had to be taken out of the game and replaced by Albert Pujols.

The play cost the Dodgers a left-handed hitter in the middle of a lineup they would have deployed in the wild-card game against the Cardinals and their right-handed starter, Adam Wainwright.

Muncy is two for seven with a home run and an RBI in his career against Wainwright.

The right-handed-hitting Pujols is one for 10 against his former Cardinals teammate. Another option would be Cody Bellinger, who is one for eight with a double against Wainwright. While Bellinger hits left-handed, he batted only .165 this season and the value he provides is almost exclusively on defense, particularly in center field.

“I think it’s more matchup-driven and figuring out what’s going to give us the best chance to win that game,” Roberts said. “Net out the offensive potential and defensive potential as well.”

Compared to Muncy, whomever Roberts chooses figures to result in a net loss. Then again, the Dodgers operated at a deficit for most of the season and tied their franchise record for wins. To win another championship, they’ll have to win 12 more games with an incomplete lineup.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2021. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 1

The Spun

Watch: Max Scherzer’s Postgame Interview Went Viral

Chris Taylor’s two-run walk-off home run was the highlight of Wednesday night’s playoff game for the Los Angeles Dodgers, but it was Max Scherzer’s postgame interview that stole the show. Shortly after the Dodgers celebrated their epic win over the St. Louis Cardinals in the National League Wild Card Game,...
MLB
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Unfortunate Clayton Kershaw News

On Friday night, the Los Angeles Dodgers received some tough news about star pitcher Clayton Kershaw. Kershaw left Friday night’s game against the Milwaukee Brewers in the top of the second inning. After throwing over 40 pitches in less than two innings of work, an injury that kept him out for a large part of the season flared up again.
MLB
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Confirms LA’s Starting Pitcher for Sunday

The Padres beat the Giants today. That means the Giants actually lost a baseball game! With that, the Dodgers’ path to a 9th straight division title is still on the table. Julio Urias got the start for LA tonight in Los Angeles with a whole lot on the line. Not only is he looking to keep those division hopes alive, but he’s also going for win number 20 on the season.
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

Watch: Padres announcers were disgusted by team’s meltdown against Dodgers

If anything captured the San Diego Padres’ season perfectly, it was how the end of Wednesday night’s game unfolded. The Padres did what so many teams have failed to do this season and hit Max Scherzer hard, knocking him out of his start early. They led 9-5 in the top of the seventh. But much like how the Padres got out to a hot start this season before collapsing in mid-August and September, San Diego threw away their big lead against the Dodgers and blew it.
MLB
FanSided

Signing Albert Pujols makes sense for St. Louis Cardinals

Signing Albert Pujols makes sense for the St. Louis Cardinals — on one condition. The idea of signing Albert Pujols makes sense for the St. Louis Cardinals — on one condition. The National League needs to implement the universal designated hitter in 2022 and beyond. The Cardinals currently have Paul...
MLB
OCRegister

Alexander: No Game 163 for Dodgers, and now it gets serious

LOS ANGELES — People who had no dog in the fight on baseball’s final day were rooting for chaos: A whole day’s worth of Game 163s, a Monday when true baseball fans would be tempted to use a sick day to watch it all. It didn’t happen. Dodger fans just...
MLB
