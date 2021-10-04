CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houlihan Lokey Acquires GCA Corporation

By Business Wire
Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (HLI) - Get Houlihan Lokey, Inc. Class A Report, the global investment bank, has acquired GCA Corporation ("GCA") following the successful completion of a tender offer process resulting in the firm acquiring approximately 90% of GCA's common stock.

With effect from today, GCA becomes part of Houlihan Lokey. More than 500 talented individuals across 24 locations join the firm, creating one of the largest and most experienced technology advisory firms globally, and significantly expanding the firm's presence in Asia and in Europe.

"This landmark transaction is a truly historic moment for Houlihan Lokey, and we welcome all of our new colleagues to the firm," commented Scott Beiser, CEO of Houlihan Lokey. "The addition of GCA significantly expands our technology capabilities, critical to meeting the needs of our clients in an ever more technology-driven world. In addition, the strength of GCA's platform in Asia-Pacific allows us to achieve scale and better serve clients in this rapidly growing region."

"GCA has proved itself to be a leader in its field, led by an extraordinarily impressive management team. We share a similar business philosophy and a belief in the importance of a strong, client-centric corporate culture. This complementarity is paramount to effectively integrating the two firms, enhancing the services we offer our clients, and maintaining our continued success," said Scott Adelson, Co-President of Houlihan Lokey.

"I am extremely excited about the two firms merging. Houlihan Lokey and GCA are highly complementary geographically and in terms of expertise, at the same time sharing the common key values and culture of always focusing on our clients' best interests. I also want to thank all of our clients, shareholders, colleagues and business partners for supporting us in becoming a premier global M&A advisory firm. Team GCA looks forward to our new journey working together with Houlihan Lokey to better serve our collective clients," said Aki Watanabe, founder and Representative Director of GCA.

With the addition of GCA, Houlihan Lokey now ranks as one of the largest independent investment banking firms by public market cap, and one of the most geographically diversified firms among its global peers.

Houlihan Lokey will now seek to acquire the remaining GCA shares by way of a second-step transaction, which is expected to be completed before the end of 2021.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey (HLI) - Get Houlihan Lokey, Inc. Class A Report is a global investment bank with expertise in mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, financial restructuring, and valuation. The firm serves corporations, institutions, and governments worldwide with offices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific region. Independent advice and intellectual rigor are hallmarks of the firm's commitment to client success across its advisory services. Houlihan Lokey is the No. 1 M&A advisor for the past six consecutive years in the U.S., the No. 1 global restructuring advisor for the past seven consecutive years, and the No. 1 global M&A fairness opinion advisor over the past 20 years, all based on number of transactions and according to data provided by Refinitiv.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. You can identify these statements by our use of the words "assumes," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "guidance," "intends," "plans," "projects," and similar expressions that do not relate to historical matters. You should exercise caution in interpreting and relying on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors (including the significant effect that the COVID-19 pandemic has had on our business and is expected to continue to have on our business), which are, in some cases, beyond Houlihan Lokey's control and could materially affect actual results, performance, or achievements. For a further description of such factors, you should read Houlihan Lokey's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. The events and circumstances reflected in our forward-looking statements may not be achieved or occur, and actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Houlihan Lokey does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

