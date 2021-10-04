CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Ares Capital Corporation Schedules Earnings Release For The Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2021

Ares Capital Corporation ("Ares Capital") (ARCC) - Get Ares Capital Corporation Report announced today that it will report earnings for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021 on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 prior to the opening of the Nasdaq Global Select Market. Ares Capital invites all interested persons to attend its webcast/conference call at 12:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on the same day to discuss its third quarter ended September 30, 2021 financial results.

All interested parties are invited to participate via telephone or the live webcast, which will be hosted on a webcast link located on the Home page of the Investor Resources section of our website at www.arescapitalcorp.com. Please visit the website to test your connection before the webcast. Domestic callers can access the conference call by dialing (888) 317-6003. International callers can access the conference call by dialing +1 (412) 317-6061. All callers will need to enter the Participant Elite Entry Number 8223150 followed by the # sign and reference "Ares Capital Corporation" once connected with the operator. All callers are asked to dial in 10-15 minutes prior to the call so that name and company information can be collected. For interested parties, an archived replay of the call will be available approximately one hour after the end of the call through November 09, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) to domestic callers by dialing (877) 344-7529 and to international callers by dialing +1 (412) 317-0088. For all replays, please reference conference number 10159851. An archived replay will also be available through November 09, 2021 on a webcast link located on the Home page of the Investor Resources section of Ares Capital's website.

ABOUT ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION

Founded in 2004, Ares Capital is a leading specialty finance company focused on providing direct loans and other investments in private middle market companies in the United States. Ares Capital's objective is to source and invest in high-quality borrowers that need capital to achieve their business goals, which often leads to economic growth and employment. Ares Capital believes its loans and other investments in these companies can generate attractive levels of current income and potential capital appreciation for investors. Ares Capital, through its investment manager, utilizes its extensive, direct origination capabilities and incumbent borrower relationships to source and underwrite predominantly senior secured loans but also subordinated debt and equity investments. Ares Capital has elected to be regulated as a business development company ("BDC") and is the largest BDC by market capitalization as of September 30, 2021. Ares Capital is externally managed by a subsidiary of Ares Management Corporation (ARES) - Get Ares Management Corporation Report, a publicly traded, leading global alternative investment manager. For more information about Ares Capital, visit www.arescapitalcorp.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements included herein or on the webcast/conference call may constitute "forward-looking statements," which relate to future events or Ares Capital's future performance or financial condition. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, condition or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including the impact of COVID-19 and related changes in base interest rates and significant market volatility on our business, our portfolio companies, our industry and the global economy. Actual results and conditions may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in Ares Capital's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Ares Capital undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements made herein or on the webcast/conference call.

