CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Periculus Announces Partnership With Merchants Information Solutions, Launches Initial Cyber Risk Mitigation Services Offering For SMBs

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

PURCELLVILLE, Va., Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Periculus, a technology platform that simplifies access to tailored cyber insurance and digital risk management tools for small-to-medium sized businesses ( "SMBs"), announced today its partnership with Merchants Information Solutions (MIS). Designed to level the playing field and help SMBs gain access to enterprise digital risk mitigation tools, the partnership comes as Periculus launches its initial subscription-based services offering to the retail marketplace.

Periculus Merchants Information Solutions Partner To Launch Initial Cyber Risk Mitigation Services Offering for SMBs

MIS has a deep history of providing support to small business owners, having evolved from a regional credit bureau in the 1910 's to now being one of the leading ID theft and data breach risk management firms in the United States. As a Periculus services partner, MIS will provide tailored packages of enterprise-quality services and proactive risk management tools for SMBs based on the business 's specific information security needs. Incorporating Pre-Data Breach services such as VPN encryption, domain monitoring, and an employee phishing awareness tool, Periculus customers can get ahead of the many digital risks SMBs face at a competitive price point. The Data Breach Response Planning and Notification services within the MIS offering also provide business owners critical support when managing a data breach event, including a professional Recovery Advocate to help handle the research, documentation, and other requirements to resolve all forms of identity theft.

"We 're thrilled to be able to offer Merchant 's suite of services to the Periculus customer, especially in a time where ransomware is on the rise," Mark Lowers, founder of Lowers Risk Group and CEO of Periculus, said. "The threat environment changes so quickly, and security policies and procedures are not keeping up. Together, Periculus and MIS will help SMBs manage and respond to changing regulations and risk, keeping the vibrant communities they serve safe and secure."

"The fact is that hackers have intensified their focus on SMBs with the latest in a new generation of cyber-attacks," said Russ Johnson, President and CEO of Merchants Information Solutions. "Most SMBs are not prepared to respond to a hacking and/or data breach event and typically lack the resources to make informed decisions on security. We recognize that the traditional way of managing cyber risk and compliance has fallen short for most SMBs, and we believe the Periculus model is going to provide SMBs a way to level up to ensure their business is protected."

With cyber threats and attacks no longer just a technology risk but a business risk ,Periculus' partnership with MIS will allow SMBs to achieve their data breach risk management goals. Governance, Risk Management, and Compliance (GRC) are very real challenges that every SMB faces, but the Periculus and MIS ecosystem will allow SMBs to actively and transparently manage their GRC objectives.

"The pandemic has left even the most prepared businesses challenged to respond to cyber-risk and data breach events," said Mark Pribish, VP & ID Theft Practice Leader at Merchants Information Solutions. "Managing cyber risk needs to be reinvented and Periculus - through its partnership with MIS - offers a proactive approach combined with a response and recovery solution that will make SMBs more prepared and resilient."

For more information, visit www.Periculus.com.

About Periculus Periculus makes managing digital risk simple. Our integrated platform gives small to medium-sized businesses the ability to assess, mitigate, transfer, and manage their digital risks. Periculus customers receive a detailed risk assessment report, access to purchase powerful cyber security solutions uniquely tailored to fit the needs of their business, and the opportunity to transfer their risk through our highly-rated insurance partners. As the industry's first and only integrated platform to centralize digital risk management, Periculus gives businesses the freedom to focus on their goals - not on digital risk. Find out how your business can stay on course by visiting www.periculus.com. #RiseAboveRisk

About Merchants Information SolutionsMerchants Information Solutions, founded over a century ago, is a pioneer in affordable consumer and business Identity Theft solutions. Through its industry-leading SmartIDentity and SmartIDentity for Business line of products Merchants protects the identities of over 13 million consumers and businesses each day. Merchants is one of less than 5% of all Identity Theft solution providers to offer full-managed recovery, the gold standard in identity restoration.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/periculus-announces-partnership-with-merchants-information-solutions-launches-initial-cyber-risk-mitigation-services-offering-for-smbs-301390117.html

SOURCE Periculus

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Hawks Acquisition Corp Announces Pricing Of $200 Million Initial Public Offering

Hawks Acquisition Corp (the "Company"), a special purpose acquisition company, announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 20,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange and trade under the ticker symbol "HWKZ.U" beginning today. Each unit consists of one share of Class A common stock of the Company and one-half of one redeemable public warrant. Each whole public warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one share of Class A common stock of the Company at a price of $11.50 per share. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the shares of Class A common stock and public warrants are expected to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols "HWKZ" and "HWKZ WS," respectively.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Cheddar News

Cyber Insurance Firm 'Coalition' Lands $205 Million

Cyber insurance and security company Coalition helps businesses manage and mitigate cyber risks. It just raised a $205 million Series E funding round led by Durable Capital at a $3.5 million valuation. The company also just announced its acquisition of Attune Insurance, making it the world's largest commercial insurtech provider. Coalition founder and CEO Joshua Motta joined Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
BUSINESS
ambcrypto.com

MoneyGram announces partnership with Stellar to launch USDC settlements

MoneyGram International, Inc., one of the world’s largest money transfer services, is currently trending, especially within the crypto-community after a recent collaboration with the Stellar Foundation. International remittance service MoneyGram has now partnered with the Stellar Foundation to use USDC for instant and cheaper transactions. In other words, it’s an...
PERSONAL FINANCE
martechseries.com

Casey’s and IRI Expand Partnership and Launch New Collaboration Portal for Casey’s Merchants and Suppliers

IRI named retail measurement partner and analytic platform for Casey’s. Casey is, a leading convenience store chain in the United States, and IRI®, a fast-growing global technology leader in innovative solutions and services for consumer, retail and media companies, today announced they are expanding their point-of-sale data sharing partnership to include frequent shopper loyalty program data from Casey’s Rewards’ over 4 million members.
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cyberattack#Cyber Insurance#Smbs#Purcellville#Smbs Mis#Lowers Risk Group
TheStreet

Nuvei Announces Initial Public Offering In The United States

Applies to list its subordinate voting shares on the Nasdaq. MONTRÉAL, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Nuvei Corporation ("Nuvei" or the "Company") (TSX: NVEI) (TSX: NVEI.U), the global payment technology partner of thriving brands, has announced today the launch of a marketed offering of 1,500,000 subordinate voting shares of the Company in the United States and Canada, representing Nuvei's initial public offering in the United States (the "Offering").
BUSINESS
design-reuse.com

Arteris IP Announces Filing of Registration Statement for Proposal Initial Public Offering

CAMPBELL, Calif. – October 4, 2021 – Arteris IP, a leading provider of system-on-chip (SoC) system intellectual property ("IP") consisting of network-on-chip (NoC) interconnect IP and IP deployment software, today announced it has publicly filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") relating to a proposed initial public offering of its common stock. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. Arteris IP has applied to list its common stock on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol "AIP".
BUSINESS
dallassun.com

SUIC, Midas Announce Signing With E-Commerce Companies Offering Customized Products and Services That Will Benefit More Than 500,000 Merchants, Driving Increase Of Merchant Base. SUIC, Midas Will Replicate This Model In The $6-Trillion EC Markets Worldwid

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2021 / Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTC PINK:SUIC) and Midas Touch announce signing with E-commerce companies, offering their customized products and services that will benefit more than 500,000 merchants and partners. This will drive an increase in their merchant base. SUIC, Midas will replicate and adopt this model in the $6-trillion EC markets worldwide.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

RenaissanceRe's 15th Risk Mitigation Leadership Forum Focuses On Community Solutions To Advance Climate Change Resiliency Globally

RenaissanceRe (RNR) - Get RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. Report hosted thought leaders, risk scientists, and community experts at the Protecting Communities from Climate Change: Using Portsmouth, Virginia to Kickstart Global Solutionsrisk mitigation leadership forum. The 15th annual forum sought to advance risk mitigation efforts and awareness, support community preparedness and resilience,...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
thepaypers.com

HSBC launches credit risk solution on Google Cloud

HSBC has launched a new solution on Google Cloud to manage credit risk more efficiently in its trading portfolio. Using Google Cloud technology, the HSBC Risk Advisory tool enables the bank’s traders and risk managers to run multiple ‘what if’ scenarios simultaneously to identify capital requirements necessary to cover potential rating downgrades and default risk of credit products, such as corporate bonds.
MARKETS
thefastmode.com

Involta Launches Cyber Security Solution to Safeguard Enterprise Backup

Involta, a cloud computing, hybrid IT and data services company, this week announced the launch of Involta Air Gap to safeguard enterprise backup. Involta Air Gap delivers robust security at the air gap — the space between the working environment and backup — to prevent cybercriminals from accessing vital data, significantly reducing the effects of costly ransomware attacks. Involta Air Gap provides three vital tiers of extra protection for cloud-based backup environments. They are:
SOFTWARE
ZDNet

Microsoft announces multi-year partnership with cyber insurance firm At-Bay

Microsoft unveiled a new partnership with cyber insurance company At-Bay on Wednesday, announcing that it was seeking to help the insurance industry "create superior and data-driven cyber insurance products backed by Microsoft's security solutions." At-Bay claimed their insureds are seven times less likely to experience a ransomware incident than the...
BUSINESS
pymnts

Alibaba to Offer B2B Services to Pakistani Merchants

Alibaba.com will be allowing Pakistani sellers more opportunities to grow their businesses by providing several B2B services, PhoneWorld reported. The site plans to offer advertising, logistics, payments and daily operations. It will also act as a one-stop B2B provider to boost Pakistan’s eCommerce and exports industry, according to the report.
BUSINESS
TechRepublic

Deepwatch announces managed detection and response solution for SMBs

The fully-automated security operations center solution comes with 24/7 support and sets up in less than an hour. Deepwatch, a managed detection and response security provider, announced Tuesday a MDR solution for SMBs to protect against cyber threats. With deepwatch MDR Essentials, smaller organizations can deploy an automated security operations center in less than one hour that integrates with their existing environments without additional hardware or consulting.
SOFTWARE
pharmaceutical-technology.com

HacWare Launches AI-Powered Risk Management Solution for Business Emails

Concept: US-based software company HacWare has developed an AI-driven insider awareness and phishing simulation technology to help enterprises identify risky emails and prevent data breaches. The tool identifies risky users who are vulnerable to phishing attacks and alerts them beforehand. Nature of Disruption: The tool utilizes a combination of phishing...
SOFTWARE
TheStreet

Brilliant Earth Announces Closing Of Initial Public Offering

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. ("Brilliant Earth"), an innovative, digital-first jewelry company and global leader in ethically sourced fine jewelry, today announced the closing of its previously announced initial public offering of 9,583,332 shares of its Class A common stock, including the full exercise by the underwriters of their option to purchase 1,249,999 shares of Class A common stock at a price to the public of $12.00 per share. The shares are listed for trading on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol "BRLT." The gross proceeds to Brilliant Earth from the initial public offering were $115.0 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by Brilliant Earth.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
financemagnates.com

Marketnode Announces Major Partnerships Ahead of Its Key Product Launches

Singapore Exchange today announced that Marketnode, a Singapore Exchange (SGX) and Temasek digital asset joint venture, has collaborated with key partners including some of the leading names in the global financial sector ahead of its product launches focused on digital issuance services, ESG bond data, and digital asset depository infrastructure.
BUSINESS
vmware.com

Embedded Security – Mitigating Cyber Risk and Enhanced Resilience for Financial Services

The Financial Services industry has a significant challenge that will continue to be a top priority for the foreseeable future. Cyber-attacks continue to evolve and don’t appear to be slowing down. The insider threats will continue plus the stress from the pandemic may adversely impact trusted employees working from home. In addition, employee attrition rates continue to rise during these difficult times. If your cyber skilled employees decide to leave, it is more difficult than ever to replace them but are critical to your organization’s success and reputation.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
55K+
Post
210K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy