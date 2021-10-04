CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Legacy Records Presented The First Ever Bitcoin Transfer On Live Television With Gamebred Fighting Championship

BILOXI, Miss., Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Legacy Records, the ﬁrst recording label to pay its artists in cryptocurrency, once again brought the world of crypto into new industries last Friday night: this time, to a new concept of bare-knuckle MMA ﬁghting.

Legacy Records was back in the ring with the Gamebred Fighting Championship, on October 1, in Biloxi, Mississippi, as the premiere sponsor of the event.

Legacy had previously sponsored the June 18th Gamebred event where the record label's CEO, Keishia McLeod, awarded four Bitcoin-loaded ledgers with various prize amounts for the ﬁghters.

Each ledger went to diﬀerent categories of ﬁght awards and types of victories, i.e. "Knockout of the Night" and "Submission of the Night."

Gamebred is an Open-MMA ﬁghting organization which means that the ﬁghters can choose between utilizing their boxing skills, sparring with JiuJitsu, or delving into any style of MMA they choose to perform their best.

Gamebred Fighting Championship CEO, Jorge Masvidal, was ecstatic about Legacy's involvement in his company and the events and shared in, "Being that we are the ﬁrst MMA promotion that brought in cryptocurrency as part of our ﬁght bonus for these ﬁghters helps secure their future and brings more excitement to the sport," said Masvidal.

The owner and championship ﬁghter loves that he can change the game and industry with Legacy Records.

McLeod shared the same excitement as Masvidal, and both parties look forward to their continued work together.

Masvidal elaborated on this union in, "We are proud that we have formed a partnership with Legacy Records and can hand out these ledgers directly to the ﬁghters following their ﬁghts."

Legacy Records is also the ﬁrst known major recording label based out of Las Vegas, Nevada.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/legacy-records-presented-the-first-ever-bitcoin-transfer-on-live-television-with-gamebred-fighting-championship-301391547.html

SOURCE Legacy Records

