CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Caribbean LPG Supply And Demand, 2010- 2027: Forecast Of LPG Consumption Patterns And Supply Scenarios

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

DUBLIN, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Future of Caribbean LPG Supply and Demand, 2010- 2027 - Trends, Drivers, Challenges and Forecasts of LPG Production and Consumption under Current Market Dynamics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Caribbean LPG Outlook report provides detailed analysis and forecast of LPG consumption patterns and supply scenario in all key LPG markets in the Caribbean. Forecasts of production and demand of each of the LPG markets in the Caribbean are provided annually from 2010 to 2027.

Drivers and challenges of industry growth in each of the Caribbean countries are analyzed. Further, information on current refining capacity, refining complexity along planned refining infrastructure details are also provided in the Caribbean LPG outlook report.

Historic data is taken largely from government ministries and companies involved, ensuring the highest accuracy of the data. Further, forecasts are made through our sophisticated methodology considering current market conditions and future prospects. LPG Forecasts for each market are evaluated by in-house experts and also validated by industry professionals to ensure utmost accuracy and certainty.

The research work also provides information on leading refining companies in each country along with business profiles of three leading LPG suppliers in the region. All latest industry developments in Caribbean LPG are also provided in the report.

Scope

  • Annual forecasts of country wise LPG consumption and LPG production from 2010 to 2027
  • All key LPG markets are analyzed in detail
  • Refining, coking, FCC and Hydrocracking capacity outlook for each of the refining markets are provided from 2010 to 2020
  • Drivers and Challenges of operating and or investing in the LPG markets
  • Details of all planned refining projects in each of the LPG markets
  • Details of leading LPG suppliers in the markets is provided
  • Company profiles of three leading refining companies in the LPG market
  • All largest LPG industry developments in the LPG market

Reasons To Purchase

  • Design your strategies based on detailed annual LPG forecasts
  • Gain complete understanding of current status and outlook of each of the LPG markets
  • Identify the new projects driving the LPG demand/supply
  • Keep ahead of competition by understanding industry trends, news and developments
  • Gain insights into competition through detailed business profiles of market leaders

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ns00nm

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/caribbean-lpg-supply-and-demand-2010--2027-forecast-of-lpg-consumption-patterns-and-supply-scenarios-301391654.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Comments / 0

Related
californiaagnet.com

Beef & Cattle Markets Driven by Supply & Demand

Following warnings about government intervention in beef and cattle markets from leading agricultural economists from around the country, François Léger, Owner and CEO of FPL Food, on behalf of the North American Meat Institute (Meat Institute) offered his perspective on the market as a beef packer and processor during the House Agriculture Committee’s hearing to “Review the State of the Livestock Industry.”
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Research#Lpg#Supply And Demand#Caribbean Countries#Researchandmarkets Com#Caribbean Lpg Outlook#Fcc#Hydrocracking
Sourcing Journal

Why Are Import Prices Falling While Consumer Prices Are Rising?

I’m feeling pretty dumb these days. Help me out. Here’s my quandary: U.S. apparel import prices are falling, and precipitously from some major suppliers, while the prices paid by consumers for clothing are rising. You may ask, so what? But I wonder if there’s more to the story. Let’s take a look. I’m not surprised to see that prices paid for clothing by consumers in the United States have moved up this year. No wonder when I consider all of the press about knotted supply chains, labor shortages, Covid lockdowns, and a lack of shipping and trucking capacity. In fact, consumer apparel...
BUSINESS
wymt.com

Local businesses supply and demand being affected by pandemic

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Local businesses are facing high demand from customers but limited supplies due to the pandemic. There are several challenges being presented making it hard for these businesses to meet demands. Including, prolonged time to ship and receive products, limited availability and the price surge in products.
HAZARD, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
cityindex.co.uk

OPEC+ updates forecasts. Do they raise supply?

OPEC+ JTC released their updated forecasts earlier today. They see the oil market at a 1.1 million barrels per day (bpd) deficit in 2021 and a 1.4 million bpd surplus in 2022 under their base case scenario. Under a weaker demand scenario, they see a 0.5 million bpd deficit in 2021 and a 2.6 million bpd surplus in 2022. The group meets on Monday to discuss whether they should increase (or decrease) the current output of oil from 400,000 bpd or leave it alone. WTI Crude Oil reached a high of 76.65, while Brent Crude reached a high of just over $80!
ENERGY INDUSTRY
theedgemarkets.com

China state planner says will let power tariffs reflect supply and demand

BEIJING (Sept 29): China's top economic planner said on Wednesday that it would let electricity rates reflect supply and demand, and to increase coal imports in an orderly manner to ensure heating and power generation demand. The National Development and Reform Commission also said it would increase domestic natural gas...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
wholefoodsmagazine.com

Meeting Supply Demands: Raw Materials Update

COVID-19 has changed the world in many ways. One of those ways: “The pandemic has propelled us toward an even greater sense of healthy living,” says Joy Hendler, Marketing Associate, Aker BioMarine Antarctic US LLC. “Consumers seek to optimize their health on all fronts—preventative health, health optimization, mental health, happiness. As we continue to navigate the new normal, I foresee a more holistic approach to wellness, which will continue to create new.
INDUSTRY
ICIS Chemical Business

VIDEO: US MA facing bullish supply/demand and feedstock fundamentals

HOUSTON (ICIS)--Watch Senior Editor, Tarun Raizada, discuss the bullish factors pressuring US maleic anhydride (MA) markets. Multiple planned and unplanned events weigh on supply. Unsaturated polyester resins (UPRs) demand strong as US stages economic recovery. Feedstock normal butane costs spike to multi-year highs ahead of gasoline blending season.
BUSINESS
Business Insider

Nike Sees Strong Demand, But Supply Hurdles Hurt Guidance: Analyst

Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) reported mixed results for the first fiscal quarter of 2022, with earnings ahead of the consensus estimates on revenues that missed expectations, according to BofA Securities. The Nike Analyst: Lorraine Hutchinson reiterated a Neutral rating for Nike with a $160 price target. The Nike Takeaways: The company’s...
MARKETS
investing.com

Costco Gains as Fear of Delta of Fuels Demand Amid Supply Hurdles

Investing.com – Costco stock (NASDAQ:COST) traded 0.8% higher in Friday’s premarket as the company overrode cost and supply-side pressures in the fourth quarter to beat all estimates. Total revenue jumped more than 17% on-year to $62.67 billion as people continued to stock up on essential goods, continuing a pandemic-era spending...
RETAIL
MarketWatch

EIA reports a weekly natural-gas supply climb of 118 billion cubic feet

The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported on Thursday that domestic supplies of natural gas rose by 118 billion cubic feet for the week ended Oct. 1. That was larger than the average increase of 111 billion cubic feet forecast by analysts polled by S&P Global Platts. Total stocks now stand at 3.288 trillion cubic feet, down 532 billion cubic feet from a year ago and 176 billion cubic feet below the five-year average, the government said. Following the data, November natural gas was down 13.4 cents, or 2.4%, at $5.541 per million British thermal units. Prices were at $5.511 shortly before the data.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
55K+
Post
210K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy