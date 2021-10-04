CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clemson, SC

Uiagalelei Pleased With Growth of Clemson Offense, Says 'Rome Wasn't Built In a Day'

By JP Priester
AllClemson
AllClemson
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CK5Bj_0cGQTeza00

This Clemson team had high hopes entering the season.

The Tigers were heavy favorites to return to the College Football Playoff for a seventh consecutive season, while quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei was one of the favorites to win the Heisman. To say things have not gone according to plan would be putting it mildly.

While the Clemson defense has lived up to the preseason hype, and then some, the offense had seen its share of problems in the team's 2-2 start to the season. Much of those issues due to the wildly inconsistent play of Uiagalelei.

The sophomore has struggled far more than anyone anticipated in his transition from his role as Trevor Lawrence's backup to being the full-time starting quarterback, with accuracy being extremely problematic at times.

In the Tigers 19-13 win over previously unbeaten Boston College, Uiagalelei had his best performance of the season, going over 200 yards passing for the first time in 2021. At the same time, the quarterback still struggled with consistency.

After starting the night by completing six of his first nine passes and closely resembling the Uiagalelei the country watched throw for more than 900 yards in two starts a season ago, the quarterback finished the night by hitting on just seven of his final 19 throws. However, according to Uiagalelei, he was happy with the progress he and the rest of the offense made in the win, despite some of the up and down moments.

"Rome wasn't built in a day," Uiagalelei said. "Gotta keep getting better. Keep grinding my butt off every day in practice, and just keep working for my team. I love my brothers on this team and I'm going to continue to keep giving them all I got. Just go out there and lay it all on the line."

The issues the Tigers have experienced on the offensive side of the ball have extended well beyond the play of the quarterback. After accumulating 438 yards of total offense against the Eagles, Uiagalelei was more than satisfied with the improvement, even if it was just a small step forward.

"I think every game we play we keep getting better," Uiagalelei said. "Just trying to take little steps each and every game. You're not gonna be able to take this massive jump in one game, you just got to keep growing."

However, Uiagalelei is far from satisfied. After the stadium had emptied on Saturday night, the quarterback was back out on the field working on getting better, staying out there well past midnight.

With the Tigers heading into a bye week, Uiagalelei's primary focus is on growing as a player and on improving from one week to the next. He's not going to dwell on the struggles of the past, choosing instead to put all of his energy into doing whatever it takes to improve as a quarterback.

"Huge strides tonight," Uiagalelei said. "I think we just got to continue to get better. I mean, each and every game. Keep growing and growing and growing and by the end of the year, who knows where this offense is going to be at. Can't wait to see the fruits of our labor come from all the work put in each and every week. We're going to continue to get better.

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw and recruiting analyst Jason Priester. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
AllClemson

What Clemson's Working on During Week Off

In some seasons, the off week comes at a great time for college football teams. In other years, you'd rather be playing to keep the momentum going. For Clemson, it's a little bit of both this time around. Sure, the Tigers need a chance to regroup, get healthy, work on issues and just breathe. But the offense is also coming off an improved outing, at least in terms of how the previous four games went, in a 19-13 win over Boston College.
CLEMSON, SC
AllClemson

(Not Quite) Midseason Grades

The Clemson Tigers are not quite halfway through the 2021 season, the official midway point will be following the Tigers' trip to Syracuse on Oct. 15. However, we felt that the open date was a good time to go ahead and get our not-quite midseason grades given out. Quarterback: D.J....
CLEMSON, SC
AllClemson

Future Is Now for Clemson RB Phil Mafah

The future is now for freshman running back Phil Mafah. With the Tigers' running back room overflowing with talent heading into the season, Mafah was essentially the odd man out. It appeared as if he was destined for a redshirt season, not due to a lack of talent, just due to there being only one ball and so many touches to go around.
CLEMSON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clemson, SC
Sports
Clemson, SC
College Sports
Clemson, SC
Football
City
Clemson, SC
AllClemson

Hunter Renfrow Takes Home NFL Way to Play Award for Hit

Former Clemson and current Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver took home the NFL Way to Play Award for his heads-up hit on a fake punt in the Raiders game against the Chargers. The award, now in its fourth year, recognizes the best examples of playing technique each week of the NFL regular season and playoffs. A panel of NFL legends vote on which impactful play best exemplifies that week by week.
NFL
AllClemson

Wide Receivers Going the Marty McFly Route?

Remember when Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney told the media that he said to wide receivers coach Tyler Grisham to "take a picture" of the 2021 group of receivers because they were going to look back five or six years from now and be amazed. Through the first five games...
CLEMSON, SC
AllClemson

'Determination, Commitment' Helped Transform Clemson DE Xavier Thomas

Xavier Thomas is quietly putting together the best season of his career. One of the more heralded recruits of the Dabo Swinney era, expectations were high for Thomas when he came to Clemson prior to the 2018 season. He lived up to the hype in a reserve role during a phenomenal freshman campaign, but after transitioning into a starting role as a sophomore, Thomas faced one roadblock after another while trying to maximize his potential.
CLEMSON, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trevor Lawrence
AllClemson

Texans' Owner Cal McNair Comments on Possibility of Deshaun Watson Trade

With the NFL trade deadline rapidly approaching, the window is starting to close on Deshaun Watson being traded this season. On Wednesday, Cal McNair was asked about the possibility of unloading the former Clemson quarterback before the deadline and the Texans' owner was non-committal, saying the decision ultimately resides with GM Nick Caserio.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rome#American Football#Tigers#Heisman
AllClemson

Tony Elliott Sees Improvement in Clemson Offense, Opportunity to 'Explode'

Tony Elliott saw positive signs from his beleaguered, struggling offense in Saturday's 19-13 victory over Boston College. Clemson still left points on the field, especially when it had to settle for a field goal inside the BC 5-yard line, and there were still issues converting first downs. But for an offense that came into the game ranked last in the ACC with an average of 295 yards per game, to go over 400 total yards against the Eagles gave the Tigers' offensive coordinator some confidence heading into the off week.
CLEMSON, SC
AllClemson

Hunter Renfrow Lays Timely Hit, Catches TD in Raiders Loss to Chargers on MNF

Even though his team lost, former Clemson receiver Hunter Renfrow made two huge plays for the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football. The first one came late in the first quarter when the Los Angeles Chargers saw an opportunity to run a fake punt play on fourth down. With no one covering Trevaughn Campbell at the gunner position on the punt coverage team, punter Ty Long took the snap and threw the ball out to Campbell for what should've been an easy first-down conversion.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
College Football
Sports
Boston College
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
AllClemson

What We Learned from Another Close Clemson Win over Boston College

Maybe it's year after year of easy covers, no sweats, good injury luck and playmakers who were just better than the guys on the other side. The college football gods got tired of seeing some things come seemingly easy for this squad during the regular season. Or maybe it's just this team can't find its fastball. Every year is different. Youth plays a huge role. The offensive line has struggled, and the defense has had to carry a massive burden.
CLEMSON, SC
AllClemson

Position Grades: Clemson-Boston College

If you are a fan of ugly wins, then the Tigers and the Eagles had to have you smiling from ear to ear. The Tigers needed four field goals and three turnovers to secure a victory over the Eagles. Without further adieu, here are our grades for the Tigers. Quarterback:...
COLLEGE SPORTS
AllClemson

Clemson Impact Players: Get to Know 'Next Men Up'

No. 25 Clemson will be without several injured players when it takes on Boston College on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Before we take a look at who will be replacing those important Tigers, here's a look at who the team will be without in Week 5 (started in bold):. Running...
CLEMSON, SC
AllClemson

Clemson's Defense, Running Game Push Tigers Past Boston College

CLEMSON — No. 25 Clemson knocked off Boston College 19-13 on Saturday at Memorial Stadium with an old-school style. The Tigers rushed for 233 yards and had its most productive running attack against an FBS opponent of the year by the first half and relied on its defense to create turnovers and sacks to down the Eagles and earn their second ACC victory.
CLEMSON, SC
AllClemson

AllClemson

Clemson, SC
567
Followers
713
Post
69K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of Clemson athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy