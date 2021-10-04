3 Simple Things that Might Cause You Problems this October Hudson Valley

Enjoy this cinnamon-and-clove-spiced hot cider with a seasonal recipe perfected by Wilkens Fruit & Fir Farm in Yorktown Heights. Wilkens Fruit & Fir Farm in Yorktown Heights offers a fun-for-all experience in the Hudson Valley throughout the year. In fall, stop by for pick-your-own apples, peaches, and pumpkins. Then, once winter arrives, head to the farm for one of the best Christmas tree experiences in Westchester. The trees are abundant, the staff is helpful, and the onsite bakery serves up mouthwatering treats all day long. The hot cider, free for anyone purchasing a tree, is particularly fragrant and delicious. Best of all, Wilkens shares the recipe with anyone who wants it, so it can be savored at home throughout the holiday season.
