3 Simple Things that Might Cause You Problems this October Hudson Valley

"The hoarders are back! The hoarders are back!" - Pauleesha Revere. This is getting ridiculous! It is becoming hard to find a plethora of goods in the Yakima Valley due to not only shipping delays because of the pandemic; we can add hoarding to the list. Last month, we explored several things we expect to go flying off the shelves this fall due to greedy folks snatching up more than one of the things like toilet paper rolls, yeast, bottles of water, and room heaters. We were right about the gasoline shortages, sadly. Here are five more items we think you can add to the list!

YAKIMA, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO