SOCOTEC Chicago Celebrates Its 1st Anniversary

 4 days ago

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SOCOTEC, a leading provider of TIC (Testing, Inspection, and Certification), consulting and advisory services with a strategic focus in the building and infrastructure sectors, announced its first anniversary for its Chicago office that services the Midwest region.

Heading the practice as Regional Director, William Bast, a Professional Engineer in 12 states and a licensed Structural Engineer in Illinois, is joined by Associate Lee Fink, a Registered Architect, and Senior Engineer Rupert Price, a licensed Structural Engineer, as leaders of the office. The trio of experts have impacted the building envelope and structural engineering aspects of many high-profile Midwest projects in the last year alone, including: OneAmerica Tower in Indianapolis, the Willis Tower in Chicago, Wrightwood Galleries in Chicago, and The Residences at Water Tower Place in Chicago. The local office provides personalized service as a valued consultant, and is coupled with the breadth and depth of the larger SOCOTEC Group, which has a strong presence in 23 countries; in the US, the firm has over 400 employees across 26 offices.

"Since I joined SOCOTEC last September, our team in Chicago has been producing solutions for owners, architects, developers and construction managers alike as it relates to envelope and engineering needs on their critical assets," William Bast said. "We are excited to continue this trend of adding value as a project team member on the next up-and-coming developments, as well as existing buildings - whether it be a renovation, upgrade, or failure assessment - in the region.

The Chicago office is located at 1 East Wacker, 27th Floor, Chicago, IL 60601. (773) 943-7355. www.socotec.us

About SOCOTECThe SOCOTEC Group, headed by Hervé Montjotin, has built its reputation as an independent, trusted partner assisting companies in the areas of quality, health and safety, and the environment.

A leading $1 billion USD company, SOCOTEC's mission is to ensure the integrity and performance of building and infrastructure assets and people's safety. Through its inspection and measurement, assistance and consultancy, and training and certification services, SOCOTEC helps to optimize the performance of companies in every sector by managing the risks inherent in their activities. Drawing on its expertise and positioning itself as a long-term partner, SOCOTEC supports its clients throughout their project's lifecycle.

As a leader in construction inspection and a major player in TIC for the construction and infrastructure sectors, the SOCOTEC Group has 200,000 clients with operations in 23 countries, 9,000 employees and over 250 external recognitions.

SOCOTEC, an industry leader in the building and infrastructure sectors, offers the combined highly technical expertise of an expansive and holistic network of experts across six service lines: (i) Building Envelope; (ii) Energy & Sustainability; (iii) Code & Planning; (iv) Project Advisory; (v) Dispute Resolution; and (vi) Specialty Engineering.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/socotec-chicago-celebrates-its-1st-anniversary-301390082.html

SOURCE SOCOTEC

New York City, NY
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

