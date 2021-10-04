CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
SVB's Tech Gives Back Event Brings Together Innovation Sector For Two Weeks Of Virtual Volunteering

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SVB Financial Group (SVB), the parent of Silicon Valley Bank, today announced the start of the 11 th annual Tech Gives Back event taking place October 4-15, 2021. Tech Gives Back is an international, interactive event that brings together SVB employees, clients and partners in the technology and life science & healthcare sectors and their investors to positively contribute to their communities. This year the event is virtual and features volunteer and fundraising opportunities benefiting 25 not-for-profit organizations around the world focused on improving diversity, equity and access to help further the mission of SVB's flagship Access to Innovation program.

SVB expects to raise and donate a total of $505,000 and has more than 600 volunteers registered to participate.

"The pandemic has reinforced how by working together we can have a bigger impact addressing challenges in our own companies, in our communities and around the globe," said Greg Becker, President and CEO of SVB Financial Group. "We are proud to kick off our 11th Annual Tech Gives Back event to support not-for-profits working for a better world."

Tech Gives Back was founded by not-for-profit Tech Underwriting the Greater Good (TUGG) in Boston 10 years ago, and Silicon Valley Bank has since expanded the event to reach charitable organizations, companies and individuals across the U.S., Canada, Germany, the UK, China and Israel. The event aims to be a catalyst for good in the innovation economy and makes it easy, approachable and enjoyable for tech and life sciences companies, their employees, investors and partners to get involved with organizations addressing the issues of importance.

"Volunteering and giving back is an important way to feel connected and part of the communities in which we live and work," said Mike Cole, Executive Director of Tech Underwriting the Greater Good (TUGG), a founder and key supporter of Tech Gives Back. "Our friends at SVB have turned Tech Gives Back into a virtual, global powerhouse for good and made it easy for anyone to give back."

Virtual VolunteeringVolunteers participating in Tech Gives Back 2021 will engage in a variety of virtual volunteering activities, including,

  • Speed networking with students in low-income communities to help them practice their networking skills and grow their professional network, with Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship (NFTE);
  • Coaching students and entrepreneurs participating in virtual U.S. business pitch competitions, with Girl Develop It ( New York), SuitUp ( Boston, Austin and San Francisco) and Black Connect ( New York)
  • Mentorship in mock interviews with Year Up ( California), Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship (NFTE) and The Knowledge House ( New York) to help emerging talent and foreign-born professionals sharpen their interview skills.

The full list of service projects and not-for-profit partners can be viewed at https://events.svb.com/svbtechgivesback2021.

Fit & Fundraise ChallengeThe Tech Gives Back Fit & Fundraise Challenge is a virtual fitness challenge that encourages participants to be physically active —whether that be a walk, at-home workout, yoga, cycling, a hike or even a fun day outside with the family—and give back. Participants will log their activity via the Movespring app and unlock donation milestones that will raise and donate funds back to Tech Gives Back-sponsored causes.

3:1 Donation Match CampaignSVB will match donation dollars three to one between October 4, 2021 and Giving Tuesday, November 30, 2021. Last year, volunteers and SVBers donated more than $35,000 through the donation match campaign. This year SVB is committing $505,000 in total donations to the participating not-for-profits including 2hearts, Learning Ally, Special Olympics Southern California, Career Ready, Thrive Scholars and many others.

Tech Gives Back 2021 is supported by TUGG, Raisedby.US and Tech:NYC. For more details and to get involved in Tech Gives Back, visit our website here and follow the conversation on social media by searching #TechGivesBack.

About SVB Financial GroupFor nearly 40 years, SVB Financial Group (SIVB) - Get SVB Financial Group Report and its subsidiaries have helped innovative companies and their investors move bold ideas forward, fast. SVB Financial Group's businesses, including Silicon Valley Bank, offer commercial, investment and private banking, asset management, private wealth management, brokerage and investment services and funds management services to companies in the technology, life science and healthcare, private equity and venture capital, and premium wine industries. Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, SVB Financial Group operates in centers of innovation around the world. Learn more at svb.com.

SVB Financial Group is the holding company for all business units and groups © 2021 SVB Financial Group. All rights reserved. SVB, SVB FINANCIAL GROUP, SILICON VALLEY BANK, MAKE NEXT HAPPEN NOW and the chevron device are trademarks of SVB Financial Group, used under license. Silicon Valley Bank is a member of the FDIC and the Federal Reserve System. Silicon Valley Bank is the California bank subsidiary of SVB Financial Group. [SIVB-C]

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/svbs-tech-gives-back-event-brings-together-innovation-sector-for-two-weeks-of-virtual-volunteering-301391276.html

SOURCE Silicon Valley Bank

