CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Origin Materials Releases Process Overview Video To Demonstrate Carbon Negative Technology Platform

By Business Wire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

Origin Materials, Inc. ("Origin" or "Origin Materials") (NASDAQ: ORGN, ORGNW), the world's leading carbon negative materials company, today announced the release of its process overview video demonstrating the Company's carbon negative technology platform.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211004005279/en/

The video is embedded into this press release above and is also available on Origin's Investor Relations site: https://investors.originmaterials.com/

"We're excited to provide an inside look at our technology and process for turning the carbon found in non-food biomass into useful materials, while capturing carbon in the process," said John Bissell, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Origin Materials. "In this video, we aim to demonstrate how our patented breakthrough technology platform will drive our mission of enabling the world's transition to sustainable materials. We want anyone interested in Origin to be able to see our process and facility, no matter where they are in the world. Our proven technology platform is ready to scale and we are now building our first commercial-scale plant in Sarnia, Ontario."

The Company continues to expect the construction of Origin 1 manufacturing plant to be completed before the end of 2022, with commissioning and production at the plant beginning immediately thereafter. As of June 30, 2021, installation of most foundations for building and process areas was significantly underway and on track for timely Origin 1 mechanical completion. In addition, Origin has also completed fabrication of the modules that contain all the equipment used for the conversion of biomass feedstock into high value chemicals. By the end of 2021, Origin expects the modules to be lifted and erected, roughly four months ahead of original schedule. Origin continues to expect the construction of Origin 2 manufacturing plant will be complete by the middle of 2025.

About Origin MaterialsHeadquartered in West Sacramento, Origin Materials is the world's leading carbon negative materials company. Origin's mission is to enable the world's transition to sustainable materials. Over the past 10 years, Origin has developed a platform for turning the carbon found in inexpensive, plentiful, non-food biomass such as sustainable wood residues into useful materials while capturing carbon in the process. Origin's patented technology platform can help revolutionize the production of a wide range of end products, including clothing, textiles, plastics, packaging, car parts, tires, carpeting, toys, and more with a ~$1 trillion addressable market. In addition, Origin's technology platform is expected to provide stable pricing largely decoupled from the petroleum supply chain, which is exposed to more volatility than supply chains based on sustainable wood residues. Origin's patented drop-in core technology, economics and carbon impact are supported by a growing list of major global customers and investors.For more information, visit www.originmaterials.com.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "should," "would," "plan," "predict," "potential," "seem," "seek," "future," "outlook," and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Origin Materials' business strategy, estimated total addressable market and ability to complete the construction of Origin 1 and Origin 2 manufacturing plants on the proposed timelines. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of the management of Origin Materials and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction, or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of Origin Materials. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including that Origin Materials may be unable to successfully commercialize its products; the effects of competition on Origin Materials' business; disruptions and other impacts to Origin Materials' business as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and other global health or economic crises; and those factors discussed in the Origin Materials quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on August 16, 2021 under the heading "Risk Factors," and other documents Origin Materials has filed, or will file, with the SEC. If any of these risks materialize or our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that Origin Materials presently does not know, or that Origin Materials currently believes are immaterial, that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect Origin Materials' expectations, plans, or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this press release. Origin Materials anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its assessments to change. However, while Origin Materials may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Origin Materials specifically disclaim any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Origin Materials' assessments of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211004005279/en/

Comments / 0

Related
investing.com

Origin Materials: The Ultimate Decarbonization Play?

At just over $6, shares of Origin Materials (ORGN) are down nearly 60% from their all-time high, which was set in February. At this price, I am bullish on Origin Materials, given the chance it has to disrupt multiple massive end markets while helping some of the world’s largest companies decarbonize their supply chains.
MARKETS
TheStreet

Carbon Negative Materials Company, Made Of Air, Raises €5M Seed Round To Make Thermoplastics For Audi, H&M Group And Other Leading Companies

BERLIN, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Made of Air, the leading carbon negative materials company that turns wood waste into thermoplastics, today announced €5m in seed funding. The round was led by Norwegian sustainability-focused family fund, TD Veen with participation by Patrick Pichette (former CFO of Google and Chairman of the Board of Twitter), EQT Group, Thomas Von Koch (CEO and cofounder of EQT Group), Tuesday Capital, the Co-Founders of Pexip, and Olympic gold medalist skier, Aksel Lund Svindal.
ENVIRONMENT
insideradio.com

DAX Integrates Text To Audio Technology Into Platform.

Global, Europe’s largest radio company, has acquired digital audio content start-up Remixd, which converts text articles into audio files with naturalized language. The technology will be added to Global’s proprietary digital ad platform DAX (Digital Ad Exchange). DAX and Remixd will offer monetization tools to enable digital publishers to generate incremental revenues on their articles.
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Origin Materials#Orgnw#Company
Fast Company

3 lessons Microsoft learned from its quest to be carbon negative

When Microsoft announced in 2020 that it planned to be carbon negative by the end of the decade, the company said that it would need to rely on carbon removal solutions—that is, ways to reliably pull CO2 from the atmosphere—to reach the goal. By 2050, the company also plans to offset all the emissions it produced before its announcement, requiring even more carbon removal. In the first year of the new program, it paid to remove 1.3 million tons of CO2. But the market for carbon removal is still in the early stages. In a new editorial in the scientific journal Nature, the company shares three challenges that need to be solved for the market to work.
ENVIRONMENT
TechCrunch

Made of Air, a maker of ‘carbon negative’ thermoplastics, locks in $5.8M

Also participating are Patrick Pichette (former CFO of Google and chairman of the board of Twitter), EQT Group, Thomas Von Koch (CEO & co-founder of EQT Group), Tuesday Capital, the co-founders of Pexip and Olympic gold medalist skier, Aksel Lund Svindal. As the name (kind of) implies, Made of Air...
BUSINESS
design-reuse.com

Weebit demonstrates successful scaling of its ReRAM technology to 28nm

October 4, 2021 – Weebit Nano Limited (ASX:WBT), a leading developer of next-generation memory technologies for the global semiconductor industry, together with its development partner CEA-Leti, have demonstrated production-level parameters of Weebit’s Resistive Random-Access Memory (ReRAM) technology in a 28 nanometre (nm) process. Demonstrating production level parameters of Weebit’s ReRAM...
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
techxplore.com

New air filter solutions for high technology processes

Metal processing with lasers and plasma releases many different pollutants into the ambient air. The Fraunhofer Institute for Material and Beam Technology IWS, together with partners, has developed a filter system that efficiently removes these substances from the air. The filter can be adapted to the various materials and substances released in each case. In the future, the technology will be used in other applications, such as additive manufacturing.
ENGINEERING
atlantanews.net

Video Processing Platform Market Size 2021 Global Trend, Industry News, Top Key Players Update, Industry Demand, Business Growth, Business Statistics and Research Methodology by Forecast to 2027

The research for this study is based on a wealth of background data, reliable projections, and historical market volume statistics. The study report for the global Video Processing Platform industry includes a quantitative evaluation of current competition and possible trends. The demand in the global market is examined in depth in a research report on market share, scope, trends, and growth prospects. Based on the report's detailed calculations, the study provides a sector assessment. The forces that promote long-term growth and global economic dynamics are examined in this study.
MARKETS
TheStreet

Insights On The Online Video Platform Global Market To 2028 - Featuring Akamai Technologies, Alphabet And Brightcove Among Others

DUBLIN, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Online Video Platform Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Component, Type (Video Processing, Video Analytics, Video Management), Streaming Type, End Users, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global online video platform...
MARKETS
VentureBeat

Streaming database platform provider Materialize lands $60M

Materialize, a company developing a streaming structured query language (SQL) database platform, today announced that it raised $60 million in series C funding, bringing the company’s total raised to more than $100 million. Redpoint Ventures contributed the capital with participation from Kleiner Perkins, Lightspeed Venture Partners, and others, and cofounder and CEO Arjun Narayan says that it’ll be used to grow Materialize’s engineering team and bring its cloud service from beta to general availability.
MARKETS
geekwire.com

MagniX wins $74.3 million from NASA to demonstrate electric aviation technologies

Everett, Wash.-based MagniX will be getting $74.3 million from NASA over the next five years to demonstrate electric propulsion technologies for aircraft. The fixed-price / cost-share award is being made through NASA’s Electric Powertrain Flight Demonstration program, or EPFD, which aims to introduce electric powertrain technologies to U.S. aviation fleets no later than 2035.
EVERETT, WA
Killeen Daily Herald

Unifrax Releases New Advanced Test Data Demonstrating Superior FlexCat™ Performance

Unifrax's new fiber-based catalysis media will be featured at The 23rd World Petroleum Congress. BUFFALO, N.Y., Sept. 29, 2021 /CNW/ -- Unifrax, a leading manufacturer of high-performance specialty materials, today announced new data obtained following advanced testing of FlexCat™, a high-surface area flexible material designed to provide enhanced catalyst effectiveness demonstrating increased yield with reduced weight and PGMs.. FlexCat™ by Unifrax was introduced earlier this year as a game-changing solution for specialty catalyst markets. The new material offers enhanced production for specialty chemical and industrial catalytic reactions, including hydrogen production.
INDUSTRY
VentureBeat

AI-powered document processing platform Zuva raises $20M

Zuva, an AI-powered document processing platform, today announced that it closed a $20 million series A funding round led by New York-based Insight Partners. The company says that the capital, which is Zuva’s first raise, will be put toward hiring, product, sales, and marketing development as well as R&D for current and future products.
COMPUTERS
Birmingham Star

How soon could carbon capture technology solve industry CO₂ shortages?

The recent spike in natural gas prices has closed many plants that make fertiliser in the UK - sending a shockwave through lots of other industries. This is because ammonia fertilisers are made from nitrogen and hydrogen, and the latter comes from breaking down natural gas - a process which gives off carbon dioxide as a byproduct. It is this CO₂ that is then taken up and used in different industries, from carbonating soft drinks to euthanising livestock. In its solid form, known as cardice, CO₂ can even be used to transport and store temperature-sensitive pharmaceuticals - including the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
INDUSTRY
martechseries.com

Perion Expands Publisher Technology Offering by Acquiring Vidazoo – Innovative Video Monetization Platform

Transaction is Immediately Accretive and is Expected to Accelerate Perion’s Rapidly Growing Video Advertising Business; Management Raises 2021 and 2022 Revenue and EBITDA Guidance. Perion Network Ltd., a global advertising technology company that delivers a holistic solution across the main pillars of digital advertising – search, social media, display, and...
TECHNOLOGY
techxplore.com

Reducing carbon emissions with net-zero technologies

The EU intends to become climate neutral by 2050—through the European Green Deal and a tax on carbon emissions. Fraunhofer-research scientists are helping businesses capitalize on net-zero technologies for this. They improve energy efficiency significantly and reduce carbon emissions. An environmental tax on carbon emissions is intended to usher in...
ENVIRONMENT
TheStreet

EZ NFT Partners With Artist, Innovator Roni Stretch To Introduce World's First Carbon Negative, Air Purifying Paintings

Art works held in numerous worldwide public and private collections, art galleries, and museums, including an array of athlete, musician and celebrity commissions. Las Vegas, NV, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Wee-Cig International Corporation (OTCMarkets: WCIG), a company focused on identifying and growing top tech companies in emerging markets, today announced that its controlled subsidiary dba, "EZ365", has entered a partnership with artist Roni Stretch to bring his highly innovative carbon-negative, air purifying paintings to market. The pieces will be developed in collaboration with the company's EZ NFT division, which provides diverse opportunities to invest in the NFT space.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
phillyfunguide.com

Adobe Lightroom Image Processing Demonstration

Adobe Lightroom software allows photographers to make global and local adjustments to their digital images. Learn to use Lightroom’s advanced tools such as graduated and radial filters, the adjustment brush, the spot removal tool, color adjustments, and split toning.
SOFTWARE
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
55K+
Post
210K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy