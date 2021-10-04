Origin Materials Releases Process Overview Video To Demonstrate Carbon Negative Technology Platform

Origin Materials, Inc. ("Origin" or "Origin Materials") (NASDAQ: ORGN, ORGNW), the world's leading carbon negative materials company, today announced the release of its process overview video demonstrating the Company's carbon negative technology platform.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211004005279/en/

The video is embedded into this press release above and is also available on Origin's Investor Relations site: https://investors.originmaterials.com/

"We're excited to provide an inside look at our technology and process for turning the carbon found in non-food biomass into useful materials, while capturing carbon in the process," said John Bissell, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Origin Materials. "In this video, we aim to demonstrate how our patented breakthrough technology platform will drive our mission of enabling the world's transition to sustainable materials. We want anyone interested in Origin to be able to see our process and facility, no matter where they are in the world. Our proven technology platform is ready to scale and we are now building our first commercial-scale plant in Sarnia, Ontario."

The Company continues to expect the construction of Origin 1 manufacturing plant to be completed before the end of 2022, with commissioning and production at the plant beginning immediately thereafter. As of June 30, 2021, installation of most foundations for building and process areas was significantly underway and on track for timely Origin 1 mechanical completion. In addition, Origin has also completed fabrication of the modules that contain all the equipment used for the conversion of biomass feedstock into high value chemicals. By the end of 2021, Origin expects the modules to be lifted and erected, roughly four months ahead of original schedule. Origin continues to expect the construction of Origin 2 manufacturing plant will be complete by the middle of 2025.

About Origin MaterialsHeadquartered in West Sacramento, Origin Materials is the world's leading carbon negative materials company. Origin's mission is to enable the world's transition to sustainable materials. Over the past 10 years, Origin has developed a platform for turning the carbon found in inexpensive, plentiful, non-food biomass such as sustainable wood residues into useful materials while capturing carbon in the process. Origin's patented technology platform can help revolutionize the production of a wide range of end products, including clothing, textiles, plastics, packaging, car parts, tires, carpeting, toys, and more with a ~$1 trillion addressable market. In addition, Origin's technology platform is expected to provide stable pricing largely decoupled from the petroleum supply chain, which is exposed to more volatility than supply chains based on sustainable wood residues. Origin's patented drop-in core technology, economics and carbon impact are supported by a growing list of major global customers and investors.For more information, visit www.originmaterials.com.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "should," "would," "plan," "predict," "potential," "seem," "seek," "future," "outlook," and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Origin Materials' business strategy, estimated total addressable market and ability to complete the construction of Origin 1 and Origin 2 manufacturing plants on the proposed timelines. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of the management of Origin Materials and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction, or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of Origin Materials. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including that Origin Materials may be unable to successfully commercialize its products; the effects of competition on Origin Materials' business; disruptions and other impacts to Origin Materials' business as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and other global health or economic crises; and those factors discussed in the Origin Materials quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on August 16, 2021 under the heading "Risk Factors," and other documents Origin Materials has filed, or will file, with the SEC. If any of these risks materialize or our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that Origin Materials presently does not know, or that Origin Materials currently believes are immaterial, that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect Origin Materials' expectations, plans, or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this press release. Origin Materials anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its assessments to change. However, while Origin Materials may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Origin Materials specifically disclaim any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Origin Materials' assessments of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211004005279/en/