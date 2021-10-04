CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Ritchie Bros. Achieves Strong Pricing In US$43 Million Great Lakes Regional Event

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

More than 10,000 bidders from 54 countries registered to bid for 3,600+ items sold on Sep. 28 - 29

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Ritchie Bros.' latest Great Lakes Regional Event featured 3,600+ equipment items and trucks stored in three locations: Columbus, OH; Chicago, IL; and a new local yard in Detroit, MI. The two-day online auction attracted 10,000+ bidders, resulting in strong competition and US$43+ million in gross transaction value.

Approximately 88% of the equipment in the auction was purchased by U.S. buyers, including 16% sold to Ohio, 11% to Illinois, and 5% to Michigan. The remaining 12% was purchased by international buyers from as far away as Germany, Australia, and Ghana. Leading up to the event, Ritchie Bros. attracted 88% more PriorityBids per lot and 40% more online equipment views than the previous Great Lakes auction in June.

"Our regional auctions continue to attract unprecedented demand—with bidder registrations up 23% from our previous Great Lakes auction—resulting in strong market pricing across all asset categories," said Tim Keane, Regional Sales Manager, Ritchie Bros. "Last week we saw particularly strong returns for transportation equipment, with van trailer prices reaching record levels. If you have surplus equipment, trucks, and trailers, we encourage you to contact us to take advantage of this seller's market today!"

Equipment in the auction was sold for 600+ equipment and truck owners, including several items for GMC Excavation & Trucking Ltd., based in Galion, OH.

"Working with Ritchie Bros. is easy, and they bring great returns, with most of my items last week selling for more than I expected," said Steve Beck, owner of GMC Excavation and Trucking.

Five Big Sellers in the Great Lakes Regional Event:

  • 2011 Grove GMK6220L 220-ton 12x8x10 all terrain crane - US$505,000
  • 2017 John Deere 470G LC hydraulic excavator - US$270,000
  • 2012 Caterpillar D8T crawler tractor - US$215,000
  • 2018 Kenworth T880 5-axle dump truck - US$155,000
  • 2019 Western Star 5700XE sleeper truck tractor - US$145,000

AUCTION QUICK FACTS: GREAT LAKES (SEPTEMBER 2021)

  • Gross Transaction Value (GTV): US$43+ million
  • Total Registered Bidders: 10,000+
  • Total Number of Lots: 3,600+
  • Total Number of Consignors: 600+

Ritchie Bros. will sell more than 35,000 equipment items and trucks in its upcoming events, including a Rocky Mountain Regional Event on Oct. 6 - 7. The company also has weekly featured online auctions at IronPlanet.com and a daily reserved option with Marketplace-E.

About Ritchie Bros.:

Established in 1958, Ritchie Bros. (NYSE and TSX: RBA) is a global asset management and disposition company, offering customers end-to-end solutions for buying and selling used heavy equipment, trucks and other assets. Operating in a number of sectors, including construction, transportation, agriculture, energy, oil and gas, mining, and forestry, the company's selling channels include: Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, the world's largest industrial auctioneer offers live auction events with online bidding; IronPlanet, an online marketplace with featured weekly auctions and providing the exclusive IronClad Assurance® equipment condition certification; Marketplace-E, a controlled marketplace offering multiple price and timing options; Mascus, a leading European online equipment listing service; and Ritchie Bros. Private Treaty, offering privately negotiated sales. The Company's suite of solutions also includes Ritchie Bros. Asset Solutions and Rouse Services LLC, which together provides a complete end-to-end asset management, data-driven intelligence and performance benchmarking system. Ritchie Bros. also offers sector-specific solutions including GovPlanet, TruckPlanet, and Kruse Energy, plus equipment financing and leasing through Ritchie Bros. Financial Services. For more information about Ritchie Bros., visit RitchieBros.com.

Photos and videofor embedding in media stories are available at rbauction.com/media.

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ritchie-bros-achieves-strong-pricing-in-us43-million-great-lakes-regional-event-301391516.html

SOURCE Ritchie Bros.

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

12,600 Bidders Register For US$57 Million Ritchie Bros. Auction In Fort Worth, TX

Unprecedented demand continues to drive strong pricing across nearly all equipment categories. FORT WORTH, Texas, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Ritchie Bros.' latest Texas auction attracted 12,600+ online bidders from 64 countries to compete for 4,300+ items consigned by 600+ sellers. As a result of this unprecedented demand, Ritchie Bros.' Fort Worth auction generated US$57+ million in gross transaction value.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Media Advisory - Ritchie Bros. To Host Third Quarter 2021 Results Earnings Conference Call On November 05, 2021

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Ritchie Bros. (RBA) - Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated Report and (TSX: RBA) the world's largest industrial auctioneer and a leading equipment distributor, invites interested parties to participate in its third quarter 2021 earnings conference call, occurring on Friday, November 5, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time / 8:00 a.m. Pacific time / 3:00 p.m. GMT. During the call, company executives will discuss Ritchie Bros.' earning results and answer questions from analysts and institutional investors. The Company's third quarter 2021 earnings results will be released after NYSE and TSX markets close the day prior, on November 4, 2021.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MLive

DNR to collect 9 million salmon eggs to stock Great Lakes fisheries

About 9 million Chinook and coho salmon eggs will be collected, fertilized and hatched this fall at Michigan weirs to maintain the Great Lakes’ region’s world-class fisheries. Salmon have already begun their annual spawning runs when they travel upriver to where they were hatched or stocked. At two locations, they...
POLITICS
dailynewsen.com

Reasons why a second bank account should be had

Even the best accounts can give us problems on occasion, from difficulties to access the IPP of the entity to have to wait more than a card arrive. For this reason, experts from the financial product comparator HelpmyCash.com recommend having a second account in any of the best banks in Spain to cope with these scenarios. In this way it will always be possible to access money, despite having the account blocked or lost the card.
CREDITS & LOANS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Illinois State
State
Michigan State
Matt Lillywhite

Experts Warn Of Major Food Shortage In The United States

If you've recently been shopping, you may have noticed that many items are out of stock. Unfortunately, food shortages are becoming more common due to supply chain issues and various economic factors. And, if experts are correct, the shortages could significantly worsen in the coming months.
1051thebounce.com

Michigan is Getting the World’s Longest Timber-Towered Suspension Bridge

Michigan will soon be home to the world’s longest timber-towered suspension bridge. The bridge, called the SkyBridge Michigan, is the latest feature at Boyne Mountain Resort in Boyne Falls, Michigan. It will offer the chance to ride a chairlift to the top of the mountain, followed by walk on a more than 1,200 foot long, 118-foot-high pedestrian bridge.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Auction#The Great Lakes#Prioritybids#Ritchie Bros#Caterpillar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Auctions
Country
Germany
MarketWatch

NerdWallet files for an IPO, with stock expected to trade on the Nasdaq under the ticker "NRDS."

NerdWallet Inc., the California-based financial guidance provider, filed Friday for an initial public offering. The company has not yet determined the number of shares it will offer or the expected pricing for the IPO, but said it expects its stock to trade on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "NRDS." Chief Executive Tim Chen, who founded the company in 2009, will have Class A shares, which are entitled to one vote per share, and Class B shares, entitled to 10 votes per share, after the IPO is completed. Chief Executive Tim Chen, who founded the company in 2009, currently owns...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
frommers.com

List of Airlines Requiring All Passengers to Be Vaccinated for Covid-19

So many airlines and airports are requiring employees to be vaccinated for Covid-19 that the measure has become the norm, not the exception. Adherence rates for flight crew are now, appropriately, sky-high; as of early October 2021, 99.5% of United Airlines workers were protected, according to the company. But not...
PUBLIC HEALTH
FOXBusiness

Supermarket giant ends in-store butcher service, moves to packaged meat

Australian supermarket giant Coles is sending its butchers packing – at least to other departments – announcing that all of its more than 800 stores will end in-store butcher services and offer only pre-packaged meats. The move will impact roughly 1,570 of the firm's 120,000 employees, and their union says...
RETAIL
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
55K+
Post
210K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy