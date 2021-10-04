CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Jackson® Professional Tools Celebrates 100-Year Anniversary At Harrisburg Plant

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

HARRISBURG, Pa., Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackson® Professional Tools , a brand of The AMES Companies, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Griffon Corporation (GFF) - Get Griffon Corporation Report, and the nation's oldest and largest manufacturer of wheelbarrows, announces the 100-year anniversary of operations in its Harrisburg, PA plant.

Jackson Professional Tools, an American made and grown manufacturer, marks its 100-year anniversary at the PA plant.

"It's rare that a corporation can stay true to its founder's original vision after 145 years in business, while also keeping operations within the U.S.," said Mark Shutt, Plant Manager at Jackson Professional Tools' Harrisburg location. "Now 100 years later at the same plant, we're honored to celebrate this historical milestone with our team."

In celebration of the anniversary, a historical marker has been installed on the building, marking the location's significance in American manufacturing history. Jackson Professional Tools was established during the New Industrial Revolution in 1876 by Caleb Jackson, who, after recognizing the role the wheelbarrow would play as the nation grew, left his job at a farm machinery manufacturer to start his own wheelbarrow company in Harrisburg.

The original factory was located nearby at 4 th Street and Boyd Alley until 1921 when Jackson expanded operations to the current location. Over the years, the plant adapted and grew to produce new tools that would equip building projects across the country. Today, the Harrisburg plant manufactures over two million tools and wheelbarrows each year and employs over 140 team members.

"Reflecting on our humble beginnings at this plant compared to where we are today reaffirms our responsibility and privilege for the next 100 years to continue manufacturing our tools on American soil," said Shutt.

Jackson Professional Tools will mark its 100-year anniversary with an employee appreciation event. The event will include a historical marker unveiling, door prizes, music and a cookout.

The AMES Companies has three additional manufacturing and distribution centers nearby in Carlisle, PA and Camp Hill, PA.

For more information, visit JacksonProfessional.com .

About Griffon Corporation

Griffon is a diversified management and holding company that conducts business through wholly-owned subsidiaries. Griffon oversees the operations of its subsidiaries, allocates resources among them and manages their capital structures. Griffon provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities as well as in connection with divestitures. In order to further diversify, Griffon also seeks out, evaluates and, when appropriate, will acquire additional businesses that offer potentially attractive returns on capital.

Griffon conducts its operations through three reportable segments:

  • Consumer and Professional Products ("CPP") conducts its operations through The AMES Companies, Inc. ("AMES"). Founded in 1774, AMES is the leading North American manufacturer and a global provider of branded consumer and professional tools and products for home storage and organization, landscaping, and enhancing outdoor lifestyles. CPP sells products globally through a portfolio of leading brands including True Temper, AMES, and ClosetMaid.
  • Home and Building Products conducts its operations through Clopay Corporation ("Clopay"). Founded in 1964, Clopay is the largest manufacturer and marketer of garage doors and rolling steel doors in North America. Residential and commercial sectional garage doors are sold through professional dealers and leading home center retail chains throughout North America under the brands Clopay, Ideal, and Holmes. Rolling steel door and grille products designed for commercial, industrial, institutional, and retail use are sold under the CornellCookson brand.
  • Defense Electronics conducts its operations through Telephonics Corporation, founded in 1933, a globally recognized leading provider of highly sophisticated intelligence, surveillance and communications solutions for defense, aerospace and commercial customers.

For more information on Griffon and its operating subsidiaries, please see the Company's website at www.griffon.com.

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jackson-professional-tools-celebrates-100-year-anniversary-at-harrisburg-plant-301391266.html

SOURCE Jackson Professional Tools

Comments / 0

Related
inkfreenews.com

Ivy Tech Warsaw celebrates 10 year anniversary of building dedication

WARSAW — Ivy Tech Warsaw’s Silveus Crossing building in Technology Park was dedicated approximately 10 years ago, on Oct. 6, 2011. Ivy Tech Warsaw has been serving citizens from Kosciusko County and beyond since 1978 and was housed in a variety of leased locations until the current building was built. The permanent location on Silveus Crossing, called Miller Hall, cost $11 million and contains 46,800 square feet of classrooms, labs, meeting locations and office space.
WARSAW, IN
The Associated Press

Wachusett Brand Celebrates Its 10 Year Anniversary With Utz!

FITCHBURG, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 30, 2021-- Wachusett® brand is excited to celebrate its 10-year anniversary under Utz Brands, Inc.’s family of snack food brands. Situated in the heart of New England, the Wachusett brand reaches fans with their home-style potato chips, a tradition of quality. This press release features multimedia. View...
BUSINESS
Tennessee Tribune

Cushion Employer Services Celebrate Its 25th Year Anniversary

Cushion Employer Services Corporation (Cushion) announces twenty-five years of assisting clients attract, inspire, and retain the right talent. After serving twenty-one years in the Air Force and a couple of years working in the corporate world Cushion’s Founder and CEO Bill Martin started the company. In May of 1996 Cushion opened its Nashville office as an HR consulting company focused primarily on helping businesses in Middle Tennessee with employee development and compliance. Cushion’s commitment was to provide small businesses with the same value-added and exceptional human resources service that large corporations received.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Harrisburg Plant#The Ames Companies Inc#Griffon Corporation#Gff#American#Boyd Alley
azbigmedia.com

Wespac celebrates its milestone 30-year anniversary

Celebrating a milestone anniversary this year, Wespac Construction defines their work as “the technical execution of creative thought.” This philosophy has guided the firm for over 30 years, creating meaningful structures that enhance and unite the community it serves. Established by John Largay in 1991, Wespac Construction has grown to...
PHOENIX, AZ
Hickory Daily Record

Company celebrates 100 years

LENOIR — The city of Lenoir City Council recognized and congratulated Fairfield Chair Company on its 100-year anniversary recently. Mayor Joe Gibbons read and presented a resolution to John Beall, chairman of the Fairfield Chair Company board of directors, and board member Stewart Beall during the Sept. 21 Lenoir City Council meeting. The resolution thanks the company for its many contributions to Lenoir and congratulates the Beall family on the 100-year anniversary of the company.
LENOIR, NC
Herald-Palladium

Gast Manufacturing celebrates 100 years of business

BENTON TOWNSHIP — Gast Manufacturing’s success over the last century isn’t a bunch of hot air – it’s compressed air. The Benton Township-based manufacturer has specialized in products that move air since 1921. In honor of the milestone, Gast is celebrating its 100th anniversary this month.
BUSINESS
Electronic Engineering Times

Celebrating Avnet’s Centennial with 100 Years’ Legacy

Avnet is dedicated to helping customers and partners flourish at every turning point and make groundbreaking progress during every technological revolution. It is precisely because of our upholding of our ideals and dedication, we have established excellent, mutually beneficial long-term partnerships. In order to celebrate the centennial of the company, Avnet’s partners have sent their congrats to the anniversary. In the next 100 years, Avnet will turn today’s ideas into the technologies of tomorrow with our partners, to create a better world together.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
woay.com

Tamarack recognizes 25 years of service through an anniversary celebration

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia locals and out-of-state tourists alike came pouring into one of the area’s best stops for Appalachian culture, as Tamarack Marketplace celebrates 25 years of providing just that. The special day was celebrated through a whole day of live West Virginia artists, from folk and...
BECKLEY, WV
southarkansassun.com

Fourth Stimulus Check Update: Payments Now Heading Your Way

Federal stimulus checks have been issued throughout different states to assist American households with their rising costs. For low- and middle-income families, these monetary advantages provide a cash boost and instant assistance. A fourth stimulus check may be on your way, depending on where you reside. Government authorities and legislators...
Guernsey Gazette

JG Elliott celebrates 100 years

WHEATLAND – JG Elliott is celebrating 100 years as a business this year and to celebrate that milestone, the company decided to donate $100K to local charities. Because there is an office in Platte County, four charities were chosen to receive a gift. Wheatland was allocated $6K to distribute and other branches are giving to charities in their areas.
WHEATLAND, WY
Sourcing Journal

Abercrombie & Fitch Invests in West Coast Market With New DC

The Arizona warehouse will include automated robotics built to speed up the picking process and reduce the walking needed to fulfill orders. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
ECONOMY
The News-Gazette

Inside Out | Celebrating 100 years of the Virginia Theatre

There is a significant arts and culture anniversary coming at the end of 2021. The Virginia Theatre opened Dec. 28, 1921, and will be celebrating its 100th anniversary all season. The Champaign County History Museum is joining with the Virginia in a celebratory event Saturday. The museum has collected very...
siouxlandnews.com

Kalins Indoor Comfort celebrates 100 years in Siouxland

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A local business welcomed a special guest to its 100th birthday party Friday. Kalins Indoor Comfort held a 100th-anniversary bash at the Hilton Garden Inn along the riverfront during the noon hour. The guest of honor was Iowa Economic Development and Iowa Finance Authority head Debi...
ECONOMY
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
55K+
Post
210K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy