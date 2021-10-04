Jackson® Professional Tools Celebrates 100-Year Anniversary At Harrisburg Plant

HARRISBURG, Pa., Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackson® Professional Tools , a brand of The AMES Companies, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Griffon Corporation (GFF) - Get Griffon Corporation Report, and the nation's oldest and largest manufacturer of wheelbarrows, announces the 100-year anniversary of operations in its Harrisburg, PA plant.

Jackson Professional Tools, an American made and grown manufacturer, marks its 100-year anniversary at the PA plant.

"It's rare that a corporation can stay true to its founder's original vision after 145 years in business, while also keeping operations within the U.S.," said Mark Shutt, Plant Manager at Jackson Professional Tools' Harrisburg location. "Now 100 years later at the same plant, we're honored to celebrate this historical milestone with our team."

In celebration of the anniversary, a historical marker has been installed on the building, marking the location's significance in American manufacturing history. Jackson Professional Tools was established during the New Industrial Revolution in 1876 by Caleb Jackson, who, after recognizing the role the wheelbarrow would play as the nation grew, left his job at a farm machinery manufacturer to start his own wheelbarrow company in Harrisburg.

The original factory was located nearby at 4 th Street and Boyd Alley until 1921 when Jackson expanded operations to the current location. Over the years, the plant adapted and grew to produce new tools that would equip building projects across the country. Today, the Harrisburg plant manufactures over two million tools and wheelbarrows each year and employs over 140 team members.

"Reflecting on our humble beginnings at this plant compared to where we are today reaffirms our responsibility and privilege for the next 100 years to continue manufacturing our tools on American soil," said Shutt.

Jackson Professional Tools will mark its 100-year anniversary with an employee appreciation event. The event will include a historical marker unveiling, door prizes, music and a cookout.

The AMES Companies has three additional manufacturing and distribution centers nearby in Carlisle, PA and Camp Hill, PA.

For more information, visit JacksonProfessional.com .

About Griffon Corporation

Griffon is a diversified management and holding company that conducts business through wholly-owned subsidiaries. Griffon oversees the operations of its subsidiaries, allocates resources among them and manages their capital structures. Griffon provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities as well as in connection with divestitures. In order to further diversify, Griffon also seeks out, evaluates and, when appropriate, will acquire additional businesses that offer potentially attractive returns on capital.

Griffon conducts its operations through three reportable segments:

Consumer and Professional Products ("CPP") conducts its operations through The AMES Companies, Inc. ("AMES"). Founded in 1774, AMES is the leading North American manufacturer and a global provider of branded consumer and professional tools and products for home storage and organization, landscaping, and enhancing outdoor lifestyles. CPP sells products globally through a portfolio of leading brands including True Temper, AMES, and ClosetMaid.

Home and Building Products conducts its operations through Clopay Corporation ("Clopay"). Founded in 1964, Clopay is the largest manufacturer and marketer of garage doors and rolling steel doors in North America. Residential and commercial sectional garage doors are sold through professional dealers and leading home center retail chains throughout North America under the brands Clopay, Ideal, and Holmes. Rolling steel door and grille products designed for commercial, industrial, institutional, and retail use are sold under the CornellCookson brand.

Defense Electronics conducts its operations through Telephonics Corporation, founded in 1933, a globally recognized leading provider of highly sophisticated intelligence, surveillance and communications solutions for defense, aerospace and commercial customers.

For more information on Griffon and its operating subsidiaries, please see the Company's website at www.griffon.com.

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jackson-professional-tools-celebrates-100-year-anniversary-at-harrisburg-plant-301391266.html

SOURCE Jackson Professional Tools