ZyVersa Therapeutics' CCO, Karen A. Cashmere, Invited Speaker At Inflammasome Therapeutics Summit 2021

WESTON, Fla., Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc. (ZyVersa), a clinical stage specialty biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class drugs for treatment of inflammatory and renal diseases, is pleased to announce that Karen A. Cashmere, ZyVersa's Chief Commercial Officer, is an invited speaker at the Inflammasome Therapeutics Summit 2021. The virtual conference is being held November 16-18, 2021.

To learn more about ZyVersa and its inflammasome ASC inhibitor, IC 100, please request a one-on-one virtual meeting.

There are more than 150 diseases associated with chronic inflammation. As such, inflammasome inhibitors have potential to treat numerous inflammatory conditions, creating tremendous revenue potential through indication expansion. An example is Humira, a TNF inhibitor, which became the world's largest drug in 2012 and remains so today with 2020 global net revenue of $19.8 billion. Indication expansion has been a key factor in Humira's success with approval for 16 different indications globally since 2002.

A critical success factor for indication expansion is establishing a strategic framework to identify and prioritize the highest potential indications and their sequencing based on probability of clinical and commercial success. This will be addressed by Ms. Cashmere, at the 2021 Inflammasome Summit.

Ms. Cashmere's presentation will take place:

Date: Thursday, November 18th Time: 9:00-9:30 am ET Event Registration Link: Inflammasome Therapeutics Summit 2021

ZyVersa, an industry leader with a first-in-class, highly differentiated inflammasome ASC inhibitor targeting multiple inflammasomes (IC 100), will have a strong presence at the Summit with three additional presentations summarized below.

Wednesday, November 17 th

9:00 - 9:30AM Eastern : ZyVersa's CEO, Stephen C. Glover will participate in a SWOT Analysis-style Panel Discussion

: ZyVersa's CEO, Stephen C. Glover will participate in a SWOT Analysis-style Panel Discussion 12:30 - 1:00PM Eastern: University of Miami Co-inventor of ZyVersa's Inflammasome Inhibitor IC 100, Dr. Robert W. Keane, will address Systemic Inflammatory Complications Following Traumatic Brain Injury and the Effects of IC 100

University of Miami Co-inventor of ZyVersa's Inflammasome Inhibitor IC 100, Dr. Robert W. Keane, will address Systemic Inflammatory Complications Following Traumatic Brain Injury and the Effects of IC 100 2:00 - 2:30PM Eastern:University of Miami Co-inventor of ZyVersa's Inflammasome Inhibitor IC 100, Dr. Juan Pablo de Rivero Vaccari, will address Inflammasome Signaling After Traumatic Brain Injury: Mechanisms & Biomarkers and the Potential of ASC as a Biomarker

About ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc.ZyVersa is a clinical stage specialty biopharmaceutical company leveraging advanced, proprietary technologies to develop first-in-class drugs. Our focus is on patients with inflammatory or renal diseases who have significant unmet medical needs. Our development pipeline includes a novel inflammasome inhibitor with potential to treat multiple inflammatory diseases, and phase 2a-ready VAR 200, a cholesterol efflux mediator for treatment of a rare kidney disease, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), with potential to treat other kidney diseases. For more information, please visit www.zyversa.com.

