CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

ATTOM CEO Rob Barber Named 2021 HousingWire Vanguard

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ATTOM, curator of the nation's premier property database, is pleased to announce that its CEO, Rob Barber, has been selected as a 2021 HousingWire Vanguard for his vital contributions to ATTOM and the dynamic way in which he is changing the industry.

Barber recognized for his outstanding leadership among the top 50 executives in the housing economy.

In its seventh year, the 2021 HousingWire Vanguard award program honors the industry's top 50 executives, carefully selected by HousingWire's selection committee, for having led their respective organizations to unparalleled success, as evidenced by expanding products, services and profits in the past twelve months.

"Increasing real estate transparency. Powering innovation. Investing in data and people. These are the key components of ATTOM's mission that continue to drive our strategic vision, rapid growth, and data expansion initiatives," noted Barber. "We are committed to serving as a transformative information and property data services organization that fuels innovation, growth and strategy for our customers. This mantra has proven especially important in persevering through the pandemic. Even in today's current climate, we continue to influence and secure partnerships with industry-leading companies to bring new datasets to the market to power innovation."

Rob's true passion for property data guides the ATTOM team comprised of forward-thinking experts, committed to being the one source its customers need for real estate data solutions that impact decisions, innovation and profits. This enthusiasm continues to motivate the company's growing team of data experts dedicated to ensuring ATTOM's key stakeholders - ranging from customers to subsidiary partners - achieve success through a culture of integrity and excellence in a positive and collaborative environment.

"The Vanguards have become one of the highest achievements in housing and this year's list of award recipients represent an elite group of executives who proved to be resilient and adaptable throughout this past 18 months of extraordinary circumstances in the industry," said Clayton Collins, CEO of HW Media. "The 2021 Vanguards have proven to be true leaders, driving their organizations towards greatness, tackling challenges head on and making major waves in the housing market."

"We are proud to recognize the 2021 Vanguard winners, who represent the industry's most impressive leaders. They are leading through an incredible time for those in the housing market — whether real estate, mortgage or fintech — and driving one of the largest sectors of our economy," said HousingWire Editor in Chief Sarah Wheeler.

About HousingWireHousingWire is the most influential source of news and information for the U.S. mortgage and housing markets. Built on a foundation of independent and original journalism, HousingWire reaches over 60,000 newsletter subscribers daily and over 1.0 million unique visitors each month. Our audience of mortgage, real estate and fintech professionals rely on us to Move Markets Forward. Visit www.housingwire.com or www.solutions.housingwire.com to learn more.

About HW MediaHW Media aspires for audiences to "Come for the content, and stay for the community." By aligning vertical expertise and innovative B2B marketing solutions, HW Media answers the ever-evolving needs of modern professionals, brands and marketers. With a premium suite of advertising solutions, HW Media builds upon this principle, improving reader experience and delivering brand results. Based in Dallas with team members across the country, HW Media was founded in 2016 through the acquisition of HousingWire and is owned by Riomar Capital, an entrepreneurial investment firm.

About ATTOM ATTOM provides premium property data to power products that improve transparency, innovation, efficiency and disruption in a data-driven economy. ATTOM multi-sources property tax, deed, mortgage, foreclosure, environmental risk, natural hazard, and neighborhood data for more than 155 million U.S. residential and commercial properties covering 99 percent of the nation's population. A rigorous data management process involving more than 20 steps validates, standardizes, and enhances the real estate data collected by ATTOM, assigning each property record with a persistent, unique ID — the ATTOM ID. The 20TB ATTOM Data Warehouse fuels innovation in many industries including mortgage, real estate, insurance, marketing, government and more through flexible data delivery solutions that include bulk file licenses, property data APIs, real estate market trends, and more. Also, introducing our latest solution, that offers immediate access and streamlines data management - ATTOM Cloud.

Media Contact: Christine Stricker949.748.8428 christine.stricker@attomdata.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/attom-ceo-rob-barber-named-2021-housingwire-vanguard-301391389.html

SOURCE ATTOM Data Solutions

Comments / 0

Related
Springfield Business Journal

Mercy names next CEO

St. Louis-based health care system Mercy named Steve Mackin as its next president and CEO. Effective April 1, 2022, he'll succeed Lynn Britton, Mercy's 10-year CEO who is becoming executive chair of the board. Mackin, currently executive vice president of Mercy and president of its St. Louis community, will lead...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
wgnsradio.com

BANKING: Murfreesboro Resident Named One of 50 National Honorees in HousingWire’s Seventh Annual Vanguard Awards

First Community Mortgage Chief Risk Officer Samantha Meyer is one of 50 national honorees in HousingWire’s Seventh Annual Vanguard Awards, which recognize executives in the housing economy for outstanding leadership. HousingWire is a leading daily newsletter for the U.S. mortgage and housing markets. Meyer is an active member of the...
MURFREESBORO, TN
wkzo.com

Hertz names former Ford CEO Mark Fields as interim CEO

(Reuters) – Hertz Corp has named former Ford Motor Co Chief Executive Mark Fields as its interim CEO, the rental car company said on Tuesday. Fields succeeded Alan Mulally as president and CEO of the No. 2 U.S. automaker in 2014. He was ousted in 2017 and replaced by Jim Hackett.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Management#Ceo#Real Property#Attom#Housingwire Vanguard
floridanewswire.com

ACES Quality Management CEO Trevor Gauthier Chosen as 2021 Vanguard by HousingWire

DENVER, Colo., Oct 05, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — ACES Quality Management® (ACES), the leading provider of enterprise quality management and control software for the financial services industry, announced that its CEO Trever Gauthier has been honored by industry trade publication HousingWire in its annual Vanguard Awards program. Gauthier was recognized...
BUSINESS
Chicago Business Journal

Uptake names new CEO

Chicago startup Uptake has a new CEO as founder Brad Keywell steps down from the top job. Uptake announced Tuesday that it named Kayne Grau as its chief executive officer, replacing Keywell, who will transition to executive chairman of the board. Grau joined Uptake a year ago as president. Keywell,...
CHICAGO, IL
mediapost.com

Walsh Named NA CEO Of Havas Media Group

Greg Walsh, who joined Havas Media Group two years ago from Interpublic, has been named CEO of North America, filling a role that has been vacant since Colin Kinsella departed in January. Walsh, who joined HMG as Global Chief Commercial Officer, was given the additional role of COO in February,...
BUSINESS
Hartford Business

Jackson Laboratory names Cardon as president, CEO

Jackson Laboratory (JAX), a Maine-based nonprofit biomedical research institution with a location in Farmington, appointed human genetics and drug discovery scientist Lon Cardon as its new president and CEO. Cardon is a 14-year veteran of the biotech industry, working as a senior vice president at GlaxoSmithKline before joining California biotech...
FARMINGTON, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
californianewswire.com

SimpleNexus CEO Cathleen Schreiner Gates honored by HousingWire for outstanding leadership in mortgage technology

LEHI, Utah, Oct 01, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — SimpleNexus (https://simplenexus.com/), developer of the leading homeownership platform for loan officers, borrowers, real estate agents and settlement agents, today announced that its CEO Cathleen Schreiner Gates was selected as a winner of HousingWire’s 2021 HW Vanguard award. The HW Vanguard award recognizes the top 50 housing executives who have made an impact on the housing industry at large.
ECONOMY
tippnews.com

HousingWire recognizes Sales Boomerang CEO Alex Kutsishin’s influence on the mortgage industry with 2021 Vanguard award

WASHINGTON, D.C., Oct. 1, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Sales Boomerang, the mortgage industry’s top-rated automated borrower intelligence and retention system, today announced that Co-founder and CEO Alex Kutsishin was selected as a winner of HousingWire’s 2021 HW Vanguard awards. The annual awards program recognizes leaders in the mortgage and real estate industries who have made a tangible impact on the housing economy by generating cutting-edge initiatives, products and services.
REAL ESTATE
TheStreet

Parman Holdings Corporation Names New CEO

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Parman Holdings Corporation's CEO Stephen L. Moore announced he will step aside on December 31 st, retaining the Executive Chairman role, while company veteran Rachel J. Hockenberger takes the helm. Parman Holdings is a 100% employee-owned holding company with headquarters in Nashville, Tennessee....
BUSINESS
Nashville Post

Energy holding company names new CEO

Nashville-based Parman Holdings Corp. will have a new CEO in 2022. CEO Stephen Moore announced he will step aside at the end of the year while retaining the title of executive chairman. Company veteran Rachel Hockenberger will take over as CEO. The privately held company owns, among other operations, Parman...
NASHVILLE, TN
mediapost.com

Belliotti Named NA CEO At MassiveMusic

MassiveMusic, a specialist shop that helps brands and ad agencies optimize their use of music and audio, has appointed Joe Belliotti CEO of its North America operation. The role is new. Belliotti is the former head of global music at the Coca-Cola Company. After nearly eight years at the company,...
TheStreet

Rob Onorato Named The Next CEO Of Shorr Packaging And Craig Funkhouser To Retire In Fall 2021

AURORA, Ill., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shorr Packaging Corp. today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Rob Onorato, who is currently serving as the organization's President, as the packaging giant's next CEO, effective Oct. 1, 2021. Mr. Onorato will also join the organization's Board of Directors upon assuming his new position within the organization.
BUSINESS
golfcourseindustry.com

United Turf Alliance names new CEO

United Turf Alliance has a new CEO: Nicholas Strain, who has more than 15 years of industry experience and replaces George Furrer, now the general manager of Valley Green, Inc. “I’m eager to lead UTA as we continue growing the ArmorTech and Optimizer portfolios,” Strain said. “With a clear commitment...
ECONOMY
Advanced Television

Aquino named SeaChange CEO

Delivery, advertising and streaming technology provider SeaChange International has named Peter D. Aquino as its new president and CEO effective immediately. Aquino joins SeaChange from Spartacus Acquisition Corporation, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), where he serves as chairman and CEO. SPACs are companies set up to raise finance on...
BUSINESS
progressivegrocer.com

Specialty Grocer Citarella Names CEO

Gourmet retailer Citarella has appointed Rich Durante CEO. Durante brings to the family-run business more than 40 years of experience in the food retail industry, with a particular focus in the specialty sector. In his new role, Durante will work closely with Citarella owner and founder Joe Gurrera, overseeing operations,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Associated Press

Westfall Technik Names Mark Gomulka CEO

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 24, 2021-- The Board of Westfall Technik and Brian Jones, the company’s founder, are pleased to announce that Mark Gomulka has assumed the position of CEO of Westfall Technik. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210924005071/en/. Mark Gomulka (Photo: Business Wire) Jones, who...
BUSINESS
The Drum

Dismantling the job factory: scaling a business with Jellyfish CEO Rob Pierre

Last week, The Drum launched its Better Business interview series with a conversation between Rob Pierre, chief executive officer of Jellyfish, and The Drum’s own chief exec Diane Young. They spoke about the agency’s rapid growth, which has seen its headcount triple in two years, and the bold anti-hierarchical organizational structure that Pierre says is the secret to his success.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
55K+
Post
210K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy