Virginia Tech's entire offensive line picked up an NIL sponsorship. They get paid in barbecue.
CHRISTIANSBURG — What does it take to feed Virginia Tech’s offensive line? Mission BBQ’s David Clark has an unofficial formula for that. “They eat about two and a half times what a normal person would eat,” said Clark, the restaurant chain’s area director of operations for Western Virginia. “We’ve done a lot of catering for Tech in the past and we kind of figured that out based on experience.”richmond.com
