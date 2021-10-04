CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ImagineAR (IPNFF) Releases New Mobile APP SDK Including Global AR Scavenger Hunts, Rewards & Clues

ImagineAR Cloud 1.3, 'Metaverse' Newly Released with Enhanced Self-Publishing Dashboard & Analytics

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Imagine AR Inc. (CSE: IP) (OTCQB: IPNFF) ("ImagineAR" or "Company") an Augmented Reality Company that enables businesses, sports teams and organizations to create instant global AR mobile phone campaigns without a technical background, has released both the new ImagineAR SDK 1.4 and ImagineAR Cloud 1.3. These two new major company product platforms include significant enhancements and improvements to deliver optimal fan and consumer experiential engagements around the world.

The ImagineAR SDK Version 1.4 can integrate natively with both IOS and Android mobile apps. The newly released AR Scavenger Hunt Feature includes player progress bars during hunts, improved player reward functions, and new unique Clue Cards for each client Scavenger Hunt game. Sports teams and businesses can create as many of their own Scavenger Hunts globally with prizes and rewards unique to each geographic region.

The ImagineAR Cloud Version 1.3 ("metaverse") has enhanced self-publishing CMS (content management system) functions and real-time analytics that manage and measure global as well as localized AR campaigns. Non-technical users can create instant campaigns without any technical knowledge or background with an improved easier user-interface. This new Cloud Version fully supports GDPR compliance for European countries too. Alen Paul Silverrstieen, CEO of ImagineAR, stated "Our technical team has worked many months to redesign the entire AR cloud architecture to deliver clients higher global performance, flexibility, and enhanced user augmented reality experiences and immersion. We expect to leverage this major new global architecture in a number of consumer project opportunities. Our AR platform and SDK are one of the most advanced technologically and patented in the global augmented reality industry today."

"The Company maintains a strong cash position to maintain existing operations thru 2022", continued Mr. Silverrstieen.

About ImagineAR

ImagineAR Inc. (CSE: IP) (OTC: IPNFF) is an augmented reality (AR) platform that enables businesses of any size to create and implement their own instant AR campaigns with no programming or technology experience. Every organization, from professional sports franchises to small retailers, can develop interactive AR campaigns that blend the real and digital worlds. Customers simply point their mobile device at logos, signs, buildings, (products, landmarks and more to instantly engage videos, information, advertisements, coupons,3D holograms and any interactive content all hosted in the cloud and managed using a menu-driven portal. Integrated realtime analytics means that all customer interaction is tracked and measured in real-time. The AR Enterprise platform supports both IOS and Android mobile devices and upcoming wearable technologies. The AR Platform is available as an SDK Plug-in for existing mobile apps.

All trademarks of the property of respective owners.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Alen Paul Silverrstieen

President & CEO

(818) 850-2490

https://twitter.com/IPtechAR

https://www.facebook.com/imaginationparktechnologies https://www.instagram.com/iptechar

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and may also contain statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only the Company's beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved". The forward looking information and forward-looking statements contained herein may include, but is not limited to, information concerning the ability of the Company to generate revenues, roll out new programs and to successfully achieve business objectives, and expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors.

By identifying such information and statements in this manner, the Company is alerting the reader that such information and statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the

Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such information and statements. In addition, in connection with the forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release, the Company has made certain assumptions. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward looking information and statements are the following: changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; changes in applicable laws; compliance with extensive government regulation. Should one or more of these risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information or statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected.

Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking information and statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and statements, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information and statements. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information and/or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. All subsequent written and oral forward- looking information and statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in its entirety by this notice.

SOURCE ImagineAR Inc.

