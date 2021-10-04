CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gryphon Investors Completes Majority Investment In Southern HVAC And Announces New Home Services Holding Company

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gryphon Investors ("Gryphon"), a leading middle-market private equity firm, today announced that it has acquired Southern HVAC ("Southern HVAC" or the "Company") from MSouth Equity Partners ("MSouth"), a private equity firm based in Atlanta with an office in Nashville. Located in the Southeastern U.S., Midwestern U.S. and Texas, the Company is a leading provider of residential HVAC, plumbing and electrical services across 15 brands. Southern HVAC's management team will remain with the Company and retain a meaningful equity stake. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Southern HVAC represents Gryphon's second home services acquisition in the last 10 months. In December 2020, Gryphon acquired Right Time Heating & Air Conditioning ("Right Time"), the largest independent residential HVAC services provider in Canada.

Southern HVAC and Right Time will be owned by NAEHS (North American Essential Home Services), but will continue to operate independently, retaining their existing brand names and current management teams, while leveraging the combined scale and scope of the two businesses. As part of the transaction, Ian McKeen has become CEO of NAEHS. Mr. McKeen, a dual U.S. and Canadian citizen, has spent more than 25 years in the home services industry and previously served as President & COO of Service Experts, a leading provider of residential HVAC and plumbing services in the United States and Canada.

Mr. McKeen said, "The holding company structure will allow each company to share in best practices and benefit from scale advantages, while maintaining the separate strategies and management teams that have driven their success to date. I look forward to working with Southern HVAC CEO Bryan Benak and Right Time CEO Craig Goettler to continue building two of the best home services businesses in North America."

Mr. Benak added, "Residential HVAC, plumbing and electrical services remains a highly fragmented industry, with demand growth being driven as consumers spend more time in their homes. We aim to expand our position as the leading residential services provider across Texas, the Southeastern U.S., and Midwestern U.S. with support from Gryphon, Ian and Right Time."

Mr. Goettler noted, "We continue to enjoy our partnership with Gryphon and are excited about the opportunity to collaborate with the Southern HVAC management team."

Alex Earls, Gryphon Deal Partner, and Jeff Balagna, Gryphon Operating Partner, further added that "The acquisition of Southern HVAC represents an excellent strategic fit for Gryphon's North American residential services strategy and is highly complementary to Right Time, which has performed ahead of expectations since our investment this past December. Common ownership of both of these companies by NAEHS should create significant value for stakeholders of both companies, and we are excited as part of this investment to support the organic and acquisition strategies of Southern HVAC and Right Time."

Charles Stubbs, an MSouth Partner, said, " Bryan Benak and his team at Southern HVAC were critical to the value creation we experienced during our investment and in building one of the largest residential HVAC platforms in the South and Midwest through organic growth and a buy-and-build strategy. We were fortunate to partner with such an outstanding management team, and we look forward to watching their continued success."

DLA Piper was legal advisor to Southern HVAC and MSouth. Stephens Inc. and Moelis & Company acted as Gryphon's financial advisors, while Kirkland & Ellis served as legal advisor.

About Southern HVAC

Southern HVAC is a leading provider of mission-critical residential HVAC, plumbing and electrical replacement and repair services. Southern HVAC now operates 15 brands across Florida, Georgia, Missouri, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Texas with over 650 employees. For more information, please visit www.southernhvac.com.

Southern HVAC is majority-owned by Gryphon Investors, a leading middle-market private equity firm.

About Right Time

Right Time is the leading Canadian independent heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning ("HVAC") contractor focused on the residential market. Right Time now operates out of 16 locations in Ontario, Manitoba, Alberta, and British Columbia with over 600 employees. For more information, please visit www.right-time.ca.

Right Time is majority-owned by Gryphon Investors, a leading middle-market private equity firm.

About Gryphon InvestorsBased in San Francisco, Gryphon Investors ( www.gryphoninvestors.com) is a leading private equity firm focused on profitably growing and competitively enhancing middle-market companies in partnership with experienced management. The firm has managed over $5.0 billion of equity investments and capital since 1997. Gryphon targets making equity investments of $50 million to $300 million in portfolio companies with enterprise values ranging from approximately $100 million to $600 million. Gryphon prioritizes investment opportunities where it can form strong partnerships with owners and executives to build leading companies, utilizing Gryphon's capital, specialized professional resources, and operational expertise.

Contact:

Lambert & Co. Caroline Luz203-656-2829 cluz@lambert.com or Jennifer Hurson845-507-0571 jhurson@lambert.com

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gryphon-investors-completes-majority-investment-in-southern-hvac-and-announces-new-home-services-holding-company-301391488.html

SOURCE Gryphon Investors

