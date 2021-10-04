Global Bank Cards Market Sees Increasing Penetration Of Credit Cards With Value-Added Offers

DUBLIN, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Bank Cards Market (2021-2026) by Payment Transactions, Card Type, Service Provider, Application, End User,, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The upsurge in need for consumer credit manages to be very obvious in an economic disaster during the COVID-19 outbreak where pay setbacks and job losses are possible, and the individuals are using to cover their daily costs showing in their credit card balance. Hence, the growth in demand for bank cards leads to the expansion of the market. Also, the growth is mostly because of the companies reordering their operations & regaining from the COVID-19 effect, which headed to isolated working, social distancing, and the closing of profitable activities that caused operational challenges.The threat of counterfeit losses on credit cards, general-purpose prepaid debit, and private label payment is supplied across the world. So, the growing occurrences of fraud are anticipated to hamper the progress of the bank cards market in the coming years. Market Segmentation

The Global Bank Cards Market is segmented further based on Payment Transactions, Card Type, Service Provider, Application, End User, and Geography.

By Payment Transactions, the market is classified as ATMs and POS. Amongst the two, the ATMs segment is estimated to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.

By Card Type, the market is classified as charge cards, credit cards, debit cards, and prepaid cards. Amongst all, the debit cards segment is estimated to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.

By Service Provider, the market is classified as visa, MasterCard, RuPay, and others. Amongst all, the MasterCard segment is estimated to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.

By Application, the market is classified as commercial, bank, shopping, and others. Amongst all, the commercial segment is estimated to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.

By End User, the market is classified as retail establishments, corporate institutions, government, financial institutions', and others. Amongst all, the financial institutions' segment is estimated to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.

By Geography, North America is projected to lead the market.

The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Report Highlights:

A complete analysis of the market, including parent industry

Important market dynamics and trends

Market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume

Market shares and strategies of key players

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Key Topics Covered: 1 Report Description 2 Research Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Market Influencers4.1 Drivers4.1.1 Increasing Penetration of Credit Cards with Value - Added Offers4.1.2 Rising Acceptance of Different Card Payment at B2B and B2C Sectors4.1.3 Government Initiatives Towards Cashless Transaction 4.2 Restraints4.2.1 Risk of Hacking and Privacy Issues4.3 Opportunities 4.3.1 Increasing Internet Penetration and Adoption of Smart Phones4.3.2 Increasing Awareness for Children Scheme in the Banking Sector4.4 Challenges4.4.1 Growing Alternative Payment Modes such as Google Pay and PayPal4.5 Trends 5 Market Analysis 6 Global Bank Cards Market, By Payment Transactions 7 Global Bank Cards Market, By Card Type 8 Global Bank Cards Market, By Service Provider 9 Global Bank Cards Market, By Application 10 Global Bank Cards Market, By End User 11 Global Bank Cards Market, By Geography 12 Competitive Landscape 13 Company Profiles

American Express Company

Bank of America Corporation

Capital One Financial Corp

Citigroup Inc

JPMorgan Chase And Co

MasterCard Incorporated

PayPal Holdings Inc

PayU

State Bank of India

Visa Inc

Kaiku Finance LLC

Mango Financial Inc

Green Dot Corporation

NetSpend Holdings

BBVA Compass Bancshares

UniRush

HDFC Bank Ltd

ICICI Bank Limited

Axis Bank Limited

Bank of Baroda

Wells Fargo

Discover Bank

Total System Services Inc

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc

The Western Union Company

