Bally's Corporation Completes Gamesys Group Acquisition

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bally's Corporation (BALY) - Get Bally's Corp. Report today announced that, following the receipt of all necessary regulatory requirements and shareholder approvals, it has completed its previously announced combination with Gamesys Group plc, a UK-based leading, global, online gaming operator. The transaction transforms Bally's into a premier, global, data-driven omni-channel gaming company.

This strategic combination complements the growth and diversification that Bally's has accomplished over the past 18 months. Gamesys' proven technology platform will foster Bally's continued buildout of its interactive offerings in North America, including real-money gaming options in Online Sports Betting and iGaming. Additionally, unifying Bally's and Gamesys' player databases and technologies provides Bally's with one of the largest portfolios of omni-channel cross-sell opportunities, consisting of land-based gaming, Online Sports Betting, iCasino, poker, bingo, daily fantasy sports and free to play games. These offerings, coupled with Bally Interactive and Bally's media partnership with Sinclair Broadcast Group, position the Company to capitalize on significant growth opportunities in the rapidly expanding U.S. online entertainment and sports betting markets.

Soo Kim, Chairman of Bally's Board of Directors, said, " Bally's acquisition of Gamesys transforms our company into the premier omni-channel gaming company. We welcome the 1,800 members of the Gamesys team to the Bally's family, and we welcome your strong technology capabilities and your proven international business acumen. We cannot wait to see what we are able to accomplish together in the US and beyond."

With the closing of the transaction, former Gamesys CEO Lee Fenton will now serve as Bally's CEO. Additionally, former Bally's CEO George Papanier will assume the role of President, Retail, for Bally's land-based casino business, and former Gamesys COO Robeson Reeves will assume the role of President, Interactive. Further, Fenton, Reeves, and Jim Ryan, former Gamesys Non-Executive Director, have been appointed to serve on Bally's Board of Directors.

Lee Fenton, the newly-appointed CEO of Bally's, said, "I am honored to have the opportunity to lead Bally's in the next phase of our evolution. Our business is transforming from being a regional casino operator into an industry leader in retail, sports, media and iGaming, which will see us bringing together a set of assets that gives us a formidable platform for growth as a digital-first leader in global gaming entertainment. With Gamesys now part of the Bally's family, I look forward to delivering on the exciting opportunities ahead and continuing to create value for our shareholders, employees and customers in the years to come."

